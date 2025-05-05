WHO Egypt has signed a new £1 million funding agreement with the UK Government to help provide high-quality medical care for patients who have been evacuated from Gaza to receive treatment in Egypt. The project aims to support around 4000 individuals, including trauma patients and those with chronic conditions.

The new funding complements an initial £1 million grant provided a few months ago, bringing the total UK contribution to £2 million.

Earlier this year, a high-level delegation from WHO Egypt and the British Embassy in Cairo visited El Arish General Hospital, a key referral hospital receiving patients from Gaza. During the visit, the delegation spoke with Palestinian patients receiving treatment, met with hospital staff and representatives from Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population, and assessed the hospital’s medical needs.

WHO Representative in Egypt Dr Nima Abid said: "Egypt has received the highest number of medical evacuees from Gaza and continues to provide them with specialized health care on par with Egyptian citizens across 170 hospitals in 24 governorates. We deeply value our longstanding partnership with the United Kingdom and welcome this additional £1 million in funding which will help us continue supporting the Ministry of Health and Population to ensure patients and the injured from Gaza receive the lifesaving care they need. Ultimately, peace is the best medicine. WHO reiterates its call for the protection of health in Gaza, the lifting of the aid blockade, and –above all – an immediate and permanent ceasefire."

British Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley said: “Egypt has played a crucial role in helping those most in need from Gaza, and the UK is proud to stand alongside our Egyptian partners and WHO in this lifesaving work. Whether it’s funding medical care in Egypt or supporting treatment for patients who have now arrived in the UK, our shared commitment is clear: to ensure the wounded and vulnerable get the care they urgently need.”

Since November 2023 Egypt has received and treated thousands of patients and wounded people from Gaza. Since the beginning of the crisis, WHO has worked closely with Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population and other partners to strengthen the country’s preparedness and response capacity. This support has included over US$ 8 million worth of medical supplies delivered to Egyptian hospitals and the training of nearly 3000 health workers across multiple governorates in emergency care and mental health and psychosocial support.