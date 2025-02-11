In the face of the ongoing Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak in Kagera, Tanzania, frontline health workers and local communities have received vital support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners through the provision of over 3 tons of essential medical supplies, including Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF) kits, ultrasound machines, blood pressure cuffs, pulse oximeters, and equipment worth 30,000USD to help care for ill patients.

The kits, containing essential medical supplies, are part of an effort to bolster the response efforts of frontline healthcare workers. Each kit includes vital items to protect health workers and effectively treat those affected by the disease.

For Dr Noel Saitoti, the team lead for frontline health workers at the treatment centre, the donation is seen as a crucial step in managing the crisis. "This equipment will significantly improve our ability to care for the critically ill," Dr. Saitoti said. "The support from WHO and partners has been invaluable in ensuring that we have the tools and resources necessary to save lives and protect our healthcare teams."

In addition to the donated supplies, WHO and partners have been providing ongoing technical, logistical, and operational assistance. This includes case management expertise, setting up treatment and isolation centres, intensive surveillance, coordination, and Risk Communication and community engagement. WHO has also provided trainings for healthcare and Community health workers, to ensure the outbreak is contained and the health system remains resilient.

Dr Charles Sagoe Moses, WHO’s Representative to Tanzania, commended the collective efforts in tackling the outbreak. He stated, “Since the declaration of this outbreak by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and WHO’s Director General Dr. Tedros, we have seen exceptional collaboration and coordination across all sectors to fight this deadly virus,"said Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses. We believe that with these resources, alongside your leadership and the tireless efforts of healthcare workers, we can strengthen our response capacity and ultimately save more lives."

Similarly, Dr. Godwin Mollel, the Deputy Minister of Health, who received the medical items, expressed gratitude to WHO and partners for the ongoing support to curb the spread of the virus and end it in an opportune time.

He encouraged, "Collaboration, coordination, and community engagement are essential to curtailing the spread of MVD and ensuring long-term health security".

The collaboration between the Government of Tanzania, WHO, and other partners continues to be pivotal in the response to the Marburg outbreak. As the situation evolves, the commitment to effective case management, collaborative surveillance, coordination, and community engagement remains key to curbing the spread of MVD and ensuring the long-term health security of Tanzania’s citizens.