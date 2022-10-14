A World Bank mission is in Abuja, Nigeria from the 7th to 15th of October 2022 to support the implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOWAS-REAP) and the Regional Electricity Access and Battery Energy Storage Technology (BEST). Both are projects of the Directorate of Energy and Mines of the ECOWAS Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation

The main aim of the mission is to review the status of the projects, alongside the Regional Coordination Unit (RCU) based in Abuja and the National Project Implementation Units (PIU) in the Member States where the projects are being implemented.

Moreover, the mission will discuss the progress achieved, difficulties, as well as the necessary steps and resources that will strengthen the capacity of the RCU and PIUs to expedite implementation of both projects. The mission will also draw from the recent in-depth exercise organised by the World Bank’s Department of Regional Integration while monitoring the activities of both projects. It will therefore include technical workshops and special review meetings on procurement, financial management and environmental protection.

Regarding the Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOWAS-REAP), the mission will specifically discuss matters relating to the execution of contracts for the design, supply and installation of electricity distribution infrastructure, compensation of people affected by the project, monitoring of disbursement targets, status of the action plan of the last implementation support mission and monitoring of indicators of the project results framework.

Regarding the Regional Electricity Access Project and Battery Energy Storage Technology (BEST), the mission will focus on the progress and challenges to be addressed in order to comply with funding agreement commitments; the level of preparedness of the feasibility study on the electricity access component; the bidding process for the recruitment of consultant engineers and construction firms; the conduct of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), and Resettlement Action Plans (RAP) and budget allocation for the compensation of affected persons.

The work of the mission was officially declared open on Monday 10 October 2022 at the offices of ECOWAS in Niger House, Abuja by Mr Bayaornibe Dabire, Director of Energy and Mines, who represented the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Sediko Douka. In attendance were members of the World Bank delegation, the Regional Coordination Unit (RCU) and coordinators of the National Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of Member States where the projects are being implemented. Experts from the ECOWAS Directorates of Energy and Mines, of Financial Reporting and Grants, and the Procurement Division are also taking part in the meeting.

The World Bank mission is led personally by Pedro Sanchez (Lead Energy Specialist and Project Manager) and Massan Elise Akitani (Senior Energy Specialist, co-Project Manager) alongside Adebayo Adeniyi (Senior Procurement Specialist), Arigu Yusufu Kudu (Financial Management Specialist, AFCW2) and Joel Olukayode Ogboye (Financial Management Specialist). Other members of the mission are joining in via videoconference.

It will be recalled that the aim of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOWAS-REAP) and Regional Electricity Access and Battery Energy Storage Technology (BEST) is to enable access to quality electricity for the people.

The USD 225 million ECOWAS-REAP project (Phase 1) covers the Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Mali. The aim is for 2.5 million persons in the three countries to have access to electricity and the electrification of local communities in the Gambia (298), Guinea Bissau (66) and Mali (214) with 152,000 new interconnection power lines in the three countries. The project is financing the expansion of medium (MV) and low voltage (LV) grids from high voltage sub stations of the Gambia River Basin Development Organisation (OMVG) and the Senegal River Basin Development Organisation (OMVS), to transform the electricity sectors.

The USD 465 million BEST project (Phase 2) covers Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Mali, Senegal and Mauritania. The project is financing the expansion of MV and LV grids in Niger, Senegal and Mauritania and will equally help to improve power grid stability with the installation of battery energy storage solutions (BESS) in HV substations in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Niger.