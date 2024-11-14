The Africa Tech Festival Awards 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/3Z5WzfV) took place last night, 13 November 2024 at the stunning Bay Hotel in Camps Bay, Cape Town, celebrating exceptional technological advancements and expertise across the continent. This prestigious event honoured companies, individuals, and projects that have demonstrated excellence and commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology in Africa.
Led by Ciara Mcdonald Heffernan, Senior Conference Producer. The evening spotlighted the following outstanding achievements:
2024 Africa Tech Festival Award Winners:
- Telco of the Year: MTN Ghana
- Innovation for Impact: WIOCC Group
- CXO of the Year: Patrick Benon, Orange Cameroon
- Changing Lives Award: Orange Burkina Faso
- Female Innovator of the Year: Toyosi Odukoya, Mastercard Foundation
- Cybersecurity Leader of the Year: Sithembile Songo, Eskom Holdings SOC Limited
- Fintech Innovation of the Year: Ecentric Payment Systems (with partners Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Cooperative Limited (ECTTC)&FORUS Digital)
- Startup of the Year: SprintHive
- Sustainability Project of the Year: Vodacom - Net Zero Project
- Creative Visionary Award: Brighton Mhlongo
- AIConics Award: GRIT - Gender Rights in Tech
This year’s Africa Tech Festival Awards highlighted the pioneering work that is transforming lives and industries across Africa, inspiring future innovation and growth.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival.
About Africa Tech Festival:
Africa Tech Festival, including anchor events AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite&AI Summit Cape Town is part of the Informa Tech Connecting Africa event series.
A vibrant celebration of Africa’s diverse community of tech champions, Africa Tech Festival is the largest tech and digital connectivity conference and exhibition in Africa, attracting hundreds of exhibitors, more than 450 speakers and more than 15000 delegates.