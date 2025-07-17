Fifteen representatives of communities from across the Western region met with the Special Representative of the Secretary General to further discuss the security situation and share their opinions on the way forward to develop a political roadmap on Monday.

Participants, which included municipal leaders and notables, stressed that the transitional period needs to come to an end, and that any political process must move forward in an environment free from security tensions. The participants suggested weapons be withdrawn from Tripoli to protect civilian lives and the security institutions of the government secure the capital.

Participants were briefed on the four options put forward by the Advisory Committee in May. As outlined in the Executive Summary of the Advisory Committee’s report, the options include:

Option 1: Presidential and legislative elections are to be conducted within two years, commencing once a political settlement is reached on the legal status and financial independence of HNEC, the necessary amendments to the constitutional and legal framework for elections, and a unified government. The political settlement should include provisions for adopting a permanent constitution for the country. Option 2: A bicameral legislative council will be elected within two years, with the drafting and ratification of the constitution entrusted to the Senate. The new constitution will regulate all subsequent presidential and parliamentary elections. Option 3: Adopt a constitution, prior to elections. This option involves examining the challenges associated with the 2017 draft constitution and exploring the feasibility of drafting a new constitution. Option 4: Activate the dialogue mechanism and replace existing institutional stakeholders with a constituent assembly through LPA Article 64 dialogue process.

“We support fourth option put forward by the Advisory Committee because previous and current governments have supported militias, which has contributed to the deterioration of the security, political and economic situation in Libya,” said one representative.

Others said that elders were working across communities to continue local mediation and avoid further violence, and that 143 mukhtars from 11 municipalities wanted to convey the message that war should be avoided and dialogue promoted to resolve differences peacefully.

Highlighting deficient infrastructure and basic services, representatives also said citizens in their areas were seriously suffering from shortcomings in the educational and health sector.

“Certain individuals do not want the Libyans to move on,” said one representative. “At this critical juncture, our priority should be focused on a process that leads to a unified government that effectively addresses security and economic issues, as well as citizens’ concerns, in the western region and across Libya.”