Webb Fontaine Summit (WebbFontaine.com) with the theme “Innovate The Future” took place between May 12&13 in Dubai, bringing together 40 ministerial, port, and customs delegations from 20+ countries. The event provided a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, to co-construct tomorrow's digital solutions, with an emphasis on the role of intelligent data management in driving progress.

With the digitalisation of trade practices at the forefront of discussions, the summit focused on how technological innovations, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), can transform global trade and customs operations.

Throughout the summit, the delegates had the chance to see the latest innovations in action, hear real-world case studies, offering a firsthand perspective on the role of AI in optimizing trade procedures and secure revenue collection.

Over the course of two days, delegates shared insights on how innovations and best practices can create socio-economic value and contribute to efficient and secure trade practices. Discussions also highlighted the importance of training future generations to adapt to these technological advancements.

Alioune Ciss, Chief Executive Officer of Webb Fontaine stated “At Webb Fontaine, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. We don't just respond to change we shape it. Our cutting-edge solutions - from Al-driven risk assessment to blockchain-enabled single window systems - are designed to unlock the full potential of trade, enhance transparency, and foster compliance”

Ms. Youssef Nana Tèninké Diaré, Chief of Cabinet to the Minister of Budget stated “This summit stood out for its interactive nature as it wasn’t just about presentations, but real dialogue. I was especially impressed by Webb Tracking, which allows us to locate containers in real time, with updates in under a minute. It’s a game changer for the port sector. Thanks to Webb Fontaine’s solutions in Guinea, we’ve significantly increased revenue and strengthened our ability to secure it.”

The summit provided a dynamic space for dialogue, laying the groundwork for developing digital solutions that drive socio-economic value for all stakeholders.

Webb Fontaine looks forward to continued collaboration with governments, customs and ports to shape the future of global trade through the power of technology.