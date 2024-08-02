The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi says the recent State of the Nation Address (SoNA) presented an overly optimistic view on the while neglecting Uganda's pressing issues.

Presenting the Opposition response to the SoNA on Thursday, 01 August 2024, Ssenyonyi said the address delivered on 06 June 2024, fell short of expectations emphasising the disconnect between the government's portrayal of progress and the daily struggles of ordinary citizens.

"The address deviated from its intended purpose, increasingly resembling a ceremonial ritual rather than a substantive and honest appraisal of our national condition," Ssenyonyi said.

He highlighted persistent economic struggles including rising unemployment and high cost of living. Ssenyonyi pointed out the government’s failure to effectively utilise borrowed funds noting that many loans remain unutilised or mismanaged.

"The level of public debt has also worsened. As of June 2024, it has skyrocketed to Shs97 trillion yet the government continues to borrow more," he added.

“This wanton borrowing spree, without corresponding value for money, undermines the country's fiscal health and burdens future generations with debt repayment obligations” he noted. Ssenyonyi also criticised the government's unfulfilled promises stating, ’the government promised to build a specialised hospital at Lubowa and so far, over Shs600 billion has been sunk into this project but there is nothing to show for all that money,” he said.

He emphasised the heavy burden of over-taxation describing it as a sad reality that cannot be overstated.

"This has stifled the aspirations of small business owners and working families across our land. During the passing of the 2024/25 tax bills, we reminded the government to develop a comprehensive taxation policy for the country, ensuring that the imposition of any tax is informed by a well-structured tax framework that does not promote injustice,” he said.

Ssenyonyi called for the revision of the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy. “We must urgently reassess and reform our revenue collection strategies to ensure they are equitable and do not further exacerbate the economic plight of our people,” he stated.

Ssenyonyi also tasked the government on corruption stating that there has been mostly talk with little action.

“The Head of State's call for caution on lifestyle audits is a slap in the face of every Ugandan yearning for a brighter future. We hear slogans of 'crushing' corruption, but they are not followed by serious action. Mere words will not save the money meant to build hospitals, educate our children or provide the much-needed service delivery. We need results, not rhetoric,” he concluded.