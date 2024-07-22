On 21 July 2024, H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs met with H.E. Amb. Ismail Khairat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs and Egyptian Expatriates, and H.E. Amb. Ahmed Shaheen, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand Affairs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, discussing the Israel-Hamas situation and seeking support for negotiation on the release of 6 Thai hostages held in Gaza.

Both sides also discussed about means to promote further cooperation on the ocassion of 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, for instance, the exchange of visit at various levels, the expansion of trade and investment, tourism, education, and the possibility to jointly organize cultural week.

The Egyptian side expressed appreciation to the Thai side's warm hospitality during the visit to Thailand of the Grand Imam of Egypt earlier in July, which reflected the strong relations between the two countries. The Vice Minister also expressed his appreciation to the Egyptian side for scholarships granted to the Thai students to study in Egypt for the past several years, as well as agreed with the Egyptian side to push for mechanisms to propel cooperation, e.g. the 3rd Joint Commission and the Political Consultation meetings. The Egypt side also agreed to consider the agreement to waive visa on diplomatic passport, and also to consider the support Thailand' s application to BRICS membership.