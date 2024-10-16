Services to be rolled out at 12 locations in seven countries in Sub-Saharan Africa by February 2025

VFS Global becomes the exclusive biometric collection service provider for Australian applicants in all the nine regions globally – ​Americas, Europe, Mekong, Middle East and North Africa, Pacific, South Asia, South East Asia, North Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa

Core services include Biometric Collection and Identity Verification, Digital Assistance with online visa applications submission and Online Payment Assistance.

Additional (as required services) include remote interview hosting, document and claim checking, paper digitisation and local addressing and document delivery.

The Department of Home Affairs, Australia has appointed VFS Global to provide biometric collection services for Sub-Saharan Africa. VFS Global is the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. This is in addition to the seven regions awarded in August 2023 to provide biometric collection services –the Americas, Mekong, Middle East and North Africa, North Asia, Pacific, South Asia and Southeast Asia. With the recent addition of Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, VFS Global has become the exclusive biometrics collection service provider to Australian visa applicants across all nine regions globally.

The Sub-Saharan Africa region includes seven countries in total with Australian Biometric Collection Centre services to be rolled out at 12 locations in 13 countries by February 2025. This includes setting up Centres in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

According to the agreement, VFS Global’s core services include Biometric Collection and Identity Verification, Digital Assistance with online visa applications submission and Online Payment Assistance on the Department’s ImmiAccount portal. The company would also provide additional (as required services) such as remote interview hosting, document and claim checking, paper digitisation and local addressing and document delivery.

“We are pleased to extend our Agreement with VFS Global to include Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. We will continue to work closely with VFS Global to ensure the delivery of high-quality biometric collection and visa support services for our visa applicants worldwide.” said Anthony Phillips, Director Offshore Service Delivery Partners Section, Department of Home Affairs.

“Securing these two regions is a testament to our dedication, expertise, commitment to excellence, and trusted partnership with the Department of Home Affairs, Australia. This decision not only reflects our ability to meet highest standards but also reinforces our resolve to deliver innovative solutions. Under the Department’s guidance, we will continue to elevate the experience of Australian applicants across the world,” said Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development, VFS Global.

Media Contact:

George Cherian

Corporate Communications

georgec@vfsglobal.com

About VFS Global:

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments. Operating over 3,400 Application Centres in 153 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 297 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.