Verdant IMAP (www.Verdant-Cap.com) is pleased to announce that it has advised on the acquisition of a portfolio of South African data centre assets from NTT DATA, by Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a subsidiary of WIOCC Group.

NTT operate global technology and digital infrastructure platforms, and the assets form part of their South African data centre operations.

The transaction comprises seven data centre facilities, strategically located in key centres across South Africa, forming an important platform within South Africa’s digital infrastructure ecosystem. The assets support enterprise, wholesale, and cloud connectivity requirements and represent critical infrastructure underpinning the country’s growing digital economy.

The acquisition strengthens WIOCC Group’s position as a multi-regional digital infrastructure provider, expanding its footprint in South Africa while complementing its broader pan-African and international network and connectivity assets. The transaction enhances the group’s ability to serve its diverse client group, which includes hyperscalers, CDNs, network operators, ISPs, and enterprise clients with scalable, resilient, and carrier-neutral data centre capacity across multiple markets.

The transaction reflects continued investment momentum in African digital infrastructure, underpinned by sustained growth in data consumption, cloud adoption, and increasing demand for neutral, carrier-dense data centre facilities in strategically located markets.

The transaction has received approval from the Competition Commission of South Africa.

Verdant IMAP acted as financial adviser to OADC (A WIOCC Group Company). The transaction involved navigating a highly complex and negotiated process, including the resolution of complex commercial, legal, and structural considerations. The transaction required extensive coordination across financial, commercial, legal, and operational workstreams over a prolonged negotiation period, reflecting the complexity typically associated with large-scale digital infrastructure transactions.

Verdant IMAP operates as part of the global IMAP platform, a long-established international investment banking network with a strong presence across major markets worldwide. IMAP forms an integral part of Verdant IMAP’s business, providing access to global sector expertise, international best practice, and cross-border perspective that underpins the firm’s advisory capabilities across complex transactions in digital infrastructure, telecoms, fintech, and technology-enabled sectors.

The transaction builds on Verdant IMAP’s growing digital infrastructure advisory franchise, reflecting the firm’s continued focus on data centres, fibre networks, telecoms, and technology-enabled infrastructure assets across Africa. Verdant IMAP continues to advise on some of the region’s most complex digital infrastructure transactions, supporting both strategic and financial clients across the investment lifecycle. The transaction is Verdant IMAP’s fourth completed transaction for WIOCC Group.

About OADC:

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) is a carrier-neutral data centre platform and a subsidiary of the WIOCC Group. OADC develops and operates strategically located data centre infrastructure designed to support hyperscalers, network operators, and enterprise clients across Africa and beyond. The platform focuses on scalable, resilient facilities that integrate seamlessly with WIOCC’s extensive terrestrial and subsea connectivity infrastructure. https://OpenAccessDC.net

About Verdant IMAP:

Verdant IMAP is a leading pan-African investment bank specialising in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private capital markets. Combining international investment banking experience with a deep understanding of local markets, Verdant IMAP helps clients access global capital and strategic partnerships to drive growth and transformation across the continent. Verdant IMAP is the IMAP partner firm for its region. IMAP is a global M&A partnership with over 600 professionals across 51 countries and is consistently ranked among the top 5 advisors worldwide for mid-market transactions. www.Verdant-Cap.com