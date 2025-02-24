Secretary Chris Wright, U.S. Department of Energy, has been confirmed as a speaker and guest of honour at the 10th Powering Africa Summit (PAS), taking place at JW Marriott Washington, D.C. across March 6-7. This is an important step to provide an answer to the question that all of African energy is now asking: how will the new Administration approach the strategic energy relationship between the U.S. and Africa?

Under the Summit theme, The Future of the US&Africa Energy Partnership, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright will deliver a keynote address at the 10th annual Powering Africa Summit. Wright will be joined by representatives from the U.S. Department of State: Ambassador Troy Fitrell, Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of African Affairs; Kimberly Harrington, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources; and Stephen Banks, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy, Bureau of Energy Resources. All will share their vision for this future relationship between African countries and the US-based investors that are so vital to realizing their energy ambitions.

“As Secretary of Energy, I am committed to unleashing all forms of affordable, reliable and secure energy here at home and advancing that mission of energy security around the world – and nowhere is that more critical than the continent of Africa. I look forward to joining the Summit to reaffirm the strategic energy partnership between the U.S. and Africa and share my vision for advancing innovation and removing barriers to energy access, both at home and around the world,” Secretary Wright said.

Ministers and governments from 19 African countries will arrive in Washington D.C., where the Africa Welcome Address will be given by H.E. Honourable Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, Nigeria. Together with H.E. Honourable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President, Liberia; H.E. Honourable Dr. Dele Alake, Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria; H.E. Honourable Mahmoud Mustafa Esmat, Minister of Electricity&Renewable Energy, Egypt; H.E. Honourable Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum&Mineral Resources, Egypt; H.E. Honourable Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals&Energy, Botswana; H.E. Honourable Alex Wachira, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Energy&Petroleum, Kenya; and Amina Benkhadra, Director General, Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM), Morocco, he will meet distinguished Ministers and leaders from South Africa, Senegal, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Togo, Sierra Leone and more to drive energy development across the continent.

Flagship ministerial boardrooms and regional energy cooperation sessions will discuss and debate derisking projects, South Africa’s energy future, the need for West African regulatory reforms, and the role of hydrogen in North Africa. New areas of opportunity such as bitcoin mining and data centers will be discussed through an East African lens. The Mission 300 initiative, set to provide electricity access to 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030, is also high on the agenda.

The 10th Anniversary Gala Drinks Reception sponsored by Genesis Energy, will celebrate International Women’s Day, ahead of March 8.

Critical to the week’s discussions will be a host of private players including Alliant Insurance Services, GE Vernova, ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investment, Globeleq, Africa50, Nextracker, Schneider Electric, Newmarket Capital and the summit’s general sponsor, Sun Africa, who are looking to a new future for the U.S.-Africa relationship.

Sun Africa CEO, Adam Cortese said: “We are seeing a sea change in how the U.S. participates in foreign infrastructure development and our unique model of development is an excellent illustration of how U.S. energy companies can thrive in emerging markets on a strictly commercial basis. Sun Africa remains committed to harnessing Africa’s immense energy resources through innovative structures, state-of-the-art technology and strong alliances while maintaining our long-standing market-based approach to development. At Sun Africa, we believe energy development on the continent truly represents an opportunity for win-win partnerships and look forward to sharing our experience.”

Simon Gosling, MD of EnergyNet added: “This summit has always been about bringing together African countries seeking investment with U.S.-based investors who see the vast potential on the continent. It is more important than ever to establish the crucial energy projects that Africa needs. PAS25 will put the continent center stage and make sure that both sides have a future relationship to be excited about.”

The Secretary will open the Summit on 6 March, delivering a Keynote Speech at 09:45, followed by a Fireside Chat with Mission 300 Accelerator CEO, Andrew Herscowitz.

