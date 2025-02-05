Africa’s oil and gas industry continues to attract investment as new discoveries and frontier basins drive exploration activity across the continent. In 2025, several high-impact projects will shape the sector, offering opportunities for resource development and economic growth. As the continent’s premier oil and gas event, African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 will provide critical insights into ongoing and upcoming exploration activities, including high-impact drilling campaigns in Namibia, Angola, Libya and more. With discussions centered on investment, infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, the conference will highlight how these projects can drive economic growth and energy security.

TotalEnergies’ Venus Appraisal – Namibia

Following the massive Venus-1 discovery in 2022, TotalEnergies is intensifying its appraisal efforts in Namibia’s Block 2913B. The Venus prospect is believed to contain one of the largest oil accumulations ever found in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2025, additional drilling and well testing will help confirm reserve estimates and guide development planning. If commercial viability is established, Venus could be a game-changer for Namibia, attracting significant investment in infrastructure and production facilities.

Azule Energy’s Exploration Wells – Angola

Azule Energy, a joint venture between bp and Eni, is ramping up exploration efforts in Angola as the country seeks to sustain and expand its oil production. In 2025, the company plans to drill multiple offshore wells across its deepwater blocks, focusing on high-potential prospects in the Lower Congo and Kwanza Basins. With Angola aiming to attract new investment and maintain output amid maturing fields, Azule Energy’s drilling campaign is expected to play a crucial role in identifying new reserves and extending the country’s production horizon. Success in these wells could reinforce Angola’s position as a leading oil producer in Africa while driving further exploration interest in its offshore acreage.

Africa Oil Corp.’s Deepwater Activity – Nigeria

In 2025, Nigeria's offshore drilling activity will include continued development in key deepwater fields. Africa Oil Corp. is advancing drilling plans at the Akpo and Egina fields, following a successful infill production well at Akpo. Meanwhile, a new seismic acquisition at the Agbami field, completed in late 2024, is being processed ahead of a scheduled drilling campaign in 2026. These efforts aim to enhance production and optimize resource recovery in Nigeria's offshore sector.

ReconAfrica’s Onshore Drilling – Namibia

While offshore exploration dominates headlines, onshore activity in Namibia’s Kavango Basin is also drawing attention. Canadian company ReconAfrica is continuing its drilling program in 2025, aiming to prove the existence of a working petroleum system in this frontier basin. Early results have been inconclusive, but new wells could provide the breakthrough needed to confirm hydrocarbon potential. Success here would open up a vast new exploration play, adding to Africa’s onshore energy resources.

Eni’s Sirte Basin Program – Libya

Eni remains committed to expanding its upstream operations in Libya. In 2025, the Italian major plans to drill new offshore wells in the Mediterranean, focusing on previously identified prospects with high hydrocarbon potential. The company has confirmed shallow, deepwater and ultra-deep offshore plays and currently has four exploration wells in its 2025 pipeline, including an offshore drilling campaign in the Sirte Basin by the end of the year.

“Oil and gas is the lifeblood of our civilization, therefore exploration is the arteries and veins. We need to continue promoting policies that can fast-track exploration. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) will continue working with governments and the oil companies to attract foreign investment, streamline project implementation, and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks. We will see results at AEW: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town South with G20 leaders participating for the first time,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.