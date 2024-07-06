President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. received a representative leadership delegation of the students of the University of Liberia at the Executive Mansion on July 2, 2024.

The student delegation, led by the current University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU) President Mary Korpo Kerkula, included leaders of the Student Integration Movement (SIM), the Student Democratic Alliance (STUDA), the Progressive Student Alliance (PROSA), the Varsity Christian Fellowship, and the University of Liberia Muslim Student Association. Miss Kerkula leads the Student Unification Party (SUP).

In their presentation to the Liberian Leader, the students, through their spokesperson Kerkula, commended President Boakai for addressing the University discord. They then presented six key areas of critical concern for the government's attention.

Key among the challenges are the need for the University of Liberia Administration to improve facilities, carry out renovation works on the University's campuses, and take tangible steps to upgrading the laboratories, provide tools, and upgrade the libraries with materials meeting international standards.

The students also stressed the importance of providing internet connectivity to the University of Liberia Student Union Resource Center, which would give students access to digital space and ease their communication problems.

Furthermore, the students emphasized the necessity of internship opportunities, scholarships, and student exchange programs. They also urged for the facilities at the University to be made handicap-friendly to ease the mobility challenges faced by physically challenged students.

In response, the President acknowledged the pivotal role the University of Liberia played in the nation's development and as a safe haven for refugee students from warring African countries.

He expressed his commitment to providing an improved and conducive learning environment, especially at the University of Liberia.

The President advised the students that problem solving does not lie in ultimatums and violence, assuring them of his commitment to open communication.

He also addressed the issues of scholarships and disability accessibility.

Chairman of the University Board of Trustees, Grand Kru County Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa, reported that the atmosphere on the campuses of the University of Liberia has significantly improved since the President and Visitor to the University took measures to restore calm.