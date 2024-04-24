Universal Music France (UMF), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG) (www.UniversalMusic.com), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced a new strategic relationship with Binetou Sylla, acclaimed producer and founder of leading independent label Wèrè Wèrè Music to lead Def Jam Africa within French-speaking markets on the continent, in collaboration with Universal Music France and its Capitol France division.

Dedicated to developing French-speaking African artists, the partnership will help foster the discovery and nurturing of new and existing talent, enabling Def Jam Africa artists to excel globally and continuing to follow the blueprint of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label, which has led and influenced the cutting-edge in hip-hop and urban culture worldwide for more than 35 years.

With more than 10 years’ experience running independent record labels between Paris and the African continent, including the historic Syllart Records label, Binetou Sylla, brings a wealth of expertise to the newly formed partnership, which will focus on unearthing and producing authentic artists through innovative, pan-African musical projects capable of reaching a global audience. Combined with Universal Music France’s expertise and network, Def Jam artists signed in French-speaking Africa will be uniquely positioned to reach largest possible global audience. Def Jam Africa was first launched across French-speaking markets in 2020, and the appointment of Sylla marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the label, with further announcements on signings and projects to follow in the coming months.

African music is fast emerging as the new dominant force in the global music space; the Sub-Saharan African market was the fastest growing region in 2023 according to the IFPI’s Global Music Report (+24.7%). The partnership also complements UMG’s strategy to increase its presence and accelerate its growth in high potential music markets around the world, highlighted by the recently announced acquisition of a majority stake in Nigerian label Mavin Global (subject to regulatory approval).

Binetou Sylla, Director of Syllart Records and founder of Wèrè Wèrè Music, said: "I'm proud to join forces with Universal Music France with a shared vision and passion to develop regional artists in French-speaking Africa internationally. In partnering with Def Jam and Capitol, Wèrè Wèrè Music is uniquely positioned to deliver commercial and global success to unique African talent from across the continent. Def Jam, our driving force, is a powerful, unifying brand in the French-speaking and international ecosystem. Def Jam Africa is more than just a music label; it is the embodiment of a set of authentic values that make no compromise on artistic excellence."

Olivier Nusse, President, Universal Music France, said:

"We are incredibly honored to be able to draw on the unique expertise of Binetou Sylla and her team to bring new talent from French-speaking Africa to Africa, France and the rest of the world. In the wake of recent worldwide successes by English-speaking artists, I'm absolutely convinced that the French-speaking scene will also without doubt shine on the world stage, with Def Jam Africa as the spearhead!"

Franck Kacou, Managing Director, Universal Music Africa, said: “Having launched and developed the Def Jam Africa brand in this region of the continent, I'm delighted to see it take on a new dimension through this partnership. I know Binetou's passion and expertise and combined with the skills of our Capitol and Universal Music France teams, this will only create more opportunities and success for the many talents from French-speaking Africa.”

Alexandre Kirchhoff, Managing Director, Capitol Label Services, said:

"French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa is the biggest growth engine in Africa and remains a world-class centre of musical talent that has greatly influenced and impacted French music past and present, thanks in particular, to the diasporas. The Capitol team in France is delighted to partner with Binetou Sylla. Our shared vision knows no boundaries, and we look forward to this exciting and what will be an extremely productive musical adventure."

About Binetou Sylla and WÈRÈ WÈRÈ MUSIC:

Binetou Sylla is a music producer and musical DA who has been running independent music labels for over 10 years between Paris and the African continent. At the helm of the historic Syllart Records label (Africando, Alpha Blondy, Oumou Sangaré, Salif Keita, Youssou Ndour) since 2013, she works to keep alive one of the densest and richest African music catalogs in the world. In 2023, she founded the Wèrè Wèrè Music label, to unearth and develop new talent from the African continent on an international scale.

About Universal Music Group:

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.UniversalMusic.com