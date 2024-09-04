AU-IBAR is a fervent proponent of animal welfare in Africa, having been instrumental in the establishment of the African Platform for Animal Welfare (APAW) and the Animal Welfare Strategy for Africa (AWSA). These endeavours unite a diverse array of stakeholders to promote the humane treatment of animals across the continent. AU-IBAR participated in a Regional Training Seminar for National Focal Points for Animal Welfare, which was hosted by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), as part of this mission. The purpose of this training was to share best practices and enhance collaborative efforts.

The training, taking place from September 3rd to 5th, 2024, addresses a variety of animal welfare topics; commencing with sessions for newly appointed focal points, which were succeeded by discussions on global and regional strategies. Practical challenges associated with animal transport and slaughter, updates on WOAH standards, and experiences were also addressed during the training. Presentations were delivered to WOAH Focal Points regarding the UNEA Resolution and AU-IBAR's outreach initiatives, with an emphasis on the implementation of AWSA.

Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR, delivered the presentation on AU-IBAR’s outreach through AWSA during the meeting, and underscored the critical significance of advocating for humane animal treatment. She emphasised that the AWSA, which was established in 2018 with the support of Chief Veterinary Officers, WOAH, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Animal Welfare Organisations, and other key stakeholders, offers a comprehensive framework for African Union Member States to develop and implement their own animal welfare strategies. Nevertheless, she recognised that AWSA is confronted with obstacles, including inadequate financial resources and technical capabilities, which have contributed to inadequate implementation.

"AU-IBAR acknowledges the necessity of enhancing the capacity of Country Animal Welfare Focal Points (CAWFPs) to address technical gaps and improve performance within the current financial constraints. CAWFPs are instrumental in the domestication and implementation of AWSA, as well as the monitoring of progress," Dr. Salih stated.

The CAWFPs are indispensable in guaranteeing that national strategies are consistent with AWSA and WOAH standards. Additionally, they offer technical assistance to stakeholders, monitor progress by monitoring advancements and identifying obstacles in the implementation of animal welfare initiatives, and provide training.

"AU-IBAR is in the process of creating a comprehensive set of training resources for animal welfare in response to the necessity for robust training and capacity building." Dr. Salih further stated that these resources will equip CAWFPs and other stakeholders with the necessary tools and information to effectively fulfil their duties.

In order to fortify these critical focal points, AU-IBAR is dedicated to working in close partnership with WOAH to accomplish shared objectives. Dr. Salih also emphasised that the African Union has taken a significant step by prohibiting the slaughter of donkeys in Africa for their hide, which underscores the organisation's dedication to the preservation of these animals.

"AU-IBAR is overseeing the creation of a Pan-African Strategic Framework to protect the welfare of donkeys and provide assistance to the communities that depend on them." "This initiative is designed to mitigate the hazards associated with the donkey skin trade and guarantee the longevity of this indispensable resource," stated Dr. Salih.

The meeting underscored the significance of CAWFPs in the advancement of animal welfare throughout Africa by surmounting current obstacles through strategic frameworks, capacity development, and collaborative endeavors.

AU-IBAR is instrumental in the coordination, support, and guidance of the implementation of AWSA in its capacity as the secretariat of the African Platform for Animal Welfare. The Africa General Assembly for Animal Welfare (AGAAW) is a component of APAW that incorporates representatives from African Union Member States, Regional Economic Communities, and other animal welfare stakeholders throughout the continent. The Coordination Committee of Animal Welfare in Africa (CCAWA) supervises APAW, which is comprised of stakeholders from AGAAW.