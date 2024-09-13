The successful conclusion of the Global Inclusivity and Artificial Intelligence: Africa (GIAA) Conference marks a milestone in U.S.-Africa collaboration on critical and emerging technologies. This event underscores the United States’ commitment to fostering inclusive, ethical, and innovative AI development and deployment across the African continent.

The GIAA Conference laid a foundation for future cooperation among the United States, Nigeria, and other African nations in the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies. By bringing together a diverse array of more than 370 stakeholders, the conference has initiated crucial dialogues on AI governance, safety, and applications toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Acting Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology, Dr. Seth Center, stated, “The GIAA Conference exemplifies our shared vision for a technologically cutting-edge, inclusive Africa. The United States is committed to supporting African partners in harnessing AI’s potential to address critical development challenges while ensuring the development and deployment is safe, secure, and trustworthy.”

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Joy Basu, added, “This conference reaffirms our belief that Africa’s greatest asset is its incredible young, talented population. By investing in African AI talent and fostering collaboration, we’re not just shaping the future of technology – we’re creating opportunities that will drive economic growth and improve lives across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education.”

The United States looks forward to building on the momentum generated by this conference through continued engagement with African partners, including:

Collaborating on AI governance frameworks that prioritize transparency, security, and human rights

Supporting initiatives that expand access to AI tools and education across Africa

Fostering public-private partnerships to drive innovation and inclusive economic growth in the AI sector

Exploring the application of AI into relevant and important use cases such as agriculture and health.

This conference reinforces the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to Africa’s digital transformation and sets the stage for deeper technological cooperation between the United States and African partners.