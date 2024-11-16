The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) have joined forces to warn that internal displacement, driven by conflict and climate shocks, is reversing decades of poverty reduction in Ethiopia, and to say humanitarian aid is not enough.

From 11 - 13 November, leaders from the three UN agencies met in the capital, Addis Ababa, to launch the new national strategy which aims to strengthen government-led development and peacebuilding efforts alongside meeting immediate needs. They included the UN Assistant Secretary-Generals Ugochi Daniels (IOM), Shoko Noda (UNDP) and Raouf Mazou (UNHCR).

Despite lifting 15 million people out of poverty, Ethiopia has seen significant setbacks in recent years due to crises including COVID-19, conflict, drought and floods, leaving many displaced people lacking access to essential services and livelihoods.

“The plight of internally displaced people in Ethiopia is not a humanitarian issue alone. It requires recovery and development solutions. Many displaced people need access to basic social services, protection, decent work and livelihood opportunities. We will accelerate our efforts for recovery and resilience building,” said Shoko Noda, UNDP Crisis Bureau Director.

Host communities are also struggling under increased pressure on infrastructure, resources and social services, resulting in higher poverty levels. This is made worse by the fact that international financial support for Ethiopia has declined, with Official Development Assistance (ODA) falling from $4.7 billion in 2020 to $2.7 billion in 2022, according to UNDP.

Ethiopia’s 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan is 47 per cent funded from donor and government sources.

The Ethiopian government and the UN are addressing immediate needs, while simultaneously working on governance and investing in social services, economic opportunities, and creating conditions for the voluntary safe return, resettlement, and integration of displaced people.

The UN stresses that government-led, development-focused solutions are crucial for Ethiopia’s long-term recovery, aligning with the UN Secretary-General’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement. Ethiopia is one of the 15 countries selected to implement the durable solutions agenda.

“By supporting climate action, peacebuilding, and durable solutions to displacement, we can help Ethiopia achieve development progress and reduce suffering for millions. We call on donors to back these efforts in line with the UN Secretary-General's Action Agenda,” said Raouf Mazou, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations.

This Durable Solutions Strategy promotes the integration of humanitarian, development, peacebuilding nexus, and climate action efforts. As global displacement reaches historic highs, with over 122 million people displaced as of June 2024, the UN remains committed to finding innovative solutions worldwide.

"The endorsement of the National Durable Solutions Strategy in Ethiopia is a milestone towards the implementation of the Action Agenda,” said Ugochi Daniels, IOM Deputy Director General for Operations. “After years of concerted efforts, Ethiopia is ready to step up cooperation with the regions for coordinated planning to support displaced communities to rebuild their lives."