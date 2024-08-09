United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)


UNSMIL continues to closely monitor the controversy surrounding the outcome of the August 6 session to elect the President of the High Council of State (HCS). The Mission has taken note of the positions of the presidential contenders.

While the Mission maintains that this is an internal matter for the HSC to resolve, it urges all parties to act responsibly to reach a solution and end this crisis as soon as possible.

The involved parties should strive to preserve the integrity and unity of the Council and put the interests of the Libyan people first.

