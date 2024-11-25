UNSMIL welcomes the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) announcement of the preliminary results for the 58 Municipalities, which showed a significant turnout of over 77% of registered voters for municipal council elections.

UNSMIL congratulates the people of Libya and all stakeholders, including the media, and observers for their participation and positive contribution to a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

The Mission also congratulates HNEC for the holding of municipal council elections and the state security institutions in helping to ensure a safe and peaceful environment in which the voters could cast their ballots.

As the phase for appeals in this electoral process is starting tomorrow, UNSMIL urges continued adherence to maintaining a peaceful environment and emphasizes that any grievances by candidates, lists, and agents, should be pursued through legal mechanisms respecting the rules of the procedures and democratic principles.

Municipal elections are a crucial opportunity for the Libyan people to exercise their right to choose their representatives and foster accountable and responsive governance. The United Nations in Libya stands ready to support Libyan-led and owned political and electoral processes to achieve legitimacy, long-term stability, and meaningful progress for the nation.