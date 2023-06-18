The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Somalia and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) announced the launch of a groundbreaking project to improve access to quality maternal and reproductive health for vulnerable and displacement-affected populations in Somalia. This collaborative initiative between UNFPA and KS-Relief aims to address the critical healthcare needs of vulnerable communities, particularly women and girls impacted by displacement and humanitarian crises. The project will enhance access to comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care, strengthen capacity in reproductive health services, and improve supply chain management, benefiting vulnerable communities in Somalia. The inaugural event was attended by esteemed guests, including His Excellency, Honorable Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Mawlid, Ambassador to Somalia from Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Sabaax Juneed, Ambassador of the Arab League. Representatives from various UN agencies, The Chairman of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency of (SoDMa), Mr. Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, and the Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Haji Adan, also graced the occasion.

During the event, His Excellency Al-Mawlid reaffirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s support for Somalia. "This health and humanitarian project aims to provide essential services for pregnant women and girls in Somalia, strengthening national institutions and health service providers to build a responsive health infrastructure. It is an extension of our developmental and humanitarian initiatives, guided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman” he said. His Excellency, also expressed aspirations for future endeavors, stating, "We aspire to launch more projects that foster a bright and promising future."

UNFPA Representative Niyi Ojuolape acknowledged the generous support of KS Relief, and emphasized that the project was critical as “it addresses the critical health needs of vulnerable populations, particularly women and girls affected by displacement and humanitarian crises. By improving access to quality maternal and reproductive health services, we save lives and ensure the well-being of Somali women and girls." This sentiment was echoed by Head of KS-Relief Somalia, Mr. Yaziid Hamoud, as he shared that the project will improve access to positive health services, maternal health, and the overall quality of vulnerable communities in six regions, ensuring that “The capacity of national institutions is stronger, and that they are able to respond to the health needs of the population, especially the health of women”.

Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Haji Adan, welcomed the Saudi support, and acknowledged UNFPA’s role as a partner stating, 'the Ministry of Health is proud to be a valuable partner of UNFPA Somalia. Together, we have worked tirelessly to provide essential healthcare services to the people of Somalia. As a government, we are thrilled to be part of this critical project launch, aimed at improving the quality of the healthcare system in Somalia. We deeply appreciate the collaboration between UNFPA and KSRelief, and are grateful for their unwavering support.” The event concluded with media briefings and a group photo session.

The event marks an important milestone in the collaborative efforts of UNFPA and KSRelief to improve maternal and reproductive health in Somalia. With a shared commitment to the well-being and empowerment of vulnerable populations, this project sets a strong foundation for positive change.