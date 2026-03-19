It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, Nicholas (Fink) Haysom.

Mr. Haysom was appointed by the Secretary-General to his role at UNMISS in January 2021, bringing with him decades of distinguished service to the United Nations across Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and New York.

A seasoned mediator, diplomat and constitutional expert, he played crucial roles in progressing peace processes and governance reform in some of the world’s most complex environments.

As the top United Nations official in South Sudan, Mr. Haysom was steadfast in his conviction that the international community stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of South Sudan in their journey of nation-building. He was committed to advancing a peaceful, inclusive, and democratic transition for the country, one that placed the aspirations and welfare of its citizens at the very foundation.

Mr. Haysom remained true to the ideals that shaped his early years, firmly believing that the will of the people must be the fulcrum upon which South Sudan shapes its political destiny.

These ideals were rooted in his upbringing and education in South Africa, where he left an indelible imprint as an anti-apartheid activist and lawyer upholding human rights. It is this lifelong passion for justice that fueled his dedication to public service, democracy, and the rule of law.

Mr. Haysom’s principled leadership, wisdom, diplomatic skills, and unwavering commitment to a brighter future for South Sudan inspired not only UNMISS peacekeepers, but the communities we serve and all those whose lives he touched.

We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Haysom’s family, loved ones, colleagues across the United Nations system, and to the Government and people of South Africa.

He will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to be a beacon of hope.