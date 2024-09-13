Severe flooding across West and Central Africa has hit an estimated 4 million people so far this year, many of them children, displacing at least 500,000 people and destroying more than 300,000 homes.

The flooding ranges from Liberia to Nigeria and across Mali, Niger and Chad, with central Africa also affected. In Northeast Nigeria, a burst dam this week has added further to displacement with an estimated 40 per cent of the town of Maiduguri flooded, affecting up to 200,000 people. Other dams in the sub-region are also under pressure with the heavy rainfall, with fears that any similar dam breaks would lead to even greater displacement.

“Even worse river flooding is forecast for later in the year, potentially adding to the misery for children and families in the region,” said UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Gilles Fagninou. “Severe weather events are increasingly affecting this region making the environment more difficult for children already facing challenges to realize their basic rights to survival, safety and education.”

Floods in the region have already damaged at least 61 schools and 13 health centres. Last year’s flooding, which was also severe, had affected 692,000 people in the region by this point in the year, and eventually affected 4.5 million.

In Chad, one of the worst-hit countries, torrential rains have caused flooding throughout the country since late July, with nearly 1.5 million people affected already, 145 deaths and the destruction of 70,000 houses, according to the government. The flooding has also destroyed bridges and roads. Wadi river valleys are full and difficult to cross, adding to the complexity of delivering aid into Sudan’s Darfur region.

UNICEF, through its more than 80 offices and sub-offices across the region, has been responding to help children and families in the areas that have been hardest hit. With ongoing cholera epidemics in the region, the risks of increased waterborne diseases affecting children is high.

In Chad, UNICEF reacted within the first 48 hours of the flooding to build latrines for 2,200 people and rehabilitate water points for 3,000 people. Essential household supplies were distributed to around 1,000 people, as well as therapeutic food for children under five. UNICEF is supporting the registration of the affected people at relocation sites in collaboration with IOM and UNHCR. UNICEF is working with partner Chadian Red Cross to distribute supplies including tents, plastic mats, blankets, clothing and shoes.

In Nigeria, UNICEF is rapidly deploying pre-positioned health and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) supplies to flood-hit areas and is working with local authorities to register 5,000 households for emergency cash distributions. An estimated 900,000 people have been affected by flooding.

In Mali, UNICEF has delivered emergency household and sanitary items, deployed mobile health clinics, set up child-friendly spaces and increased community messaging around hygiene and sanitation. On 23 August 2024, the government declared a State of National Disaster. Almost 72,000 children have already been affected by the flooding across all 19 regions of the country.

UNICEF Niger is distributing malaria kits to cover the needs of 22,000 people, as well as water treatment supplies, 900,000 bars of soap and essential household items, and building 150 emergency latrines. An estimated 650,000 people have been affected by the flooding.

16 out of 24 countries in West and Central Africa are among the 30 countries with the biggest climate change risk for children, according to UNICEF’s Children’s Climate Risk Index.

UNICEF West and Central Africa Region urgently requires US$6 million in flexible emergency funding to reach the most vulnerable children and families impacted by floods throughout the region.