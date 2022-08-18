President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 17th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the President of Gabon and Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda on the occasion.