“Adaptability is, how do you react in case one bullet from the enemy goes, how do you adapt to the situation? It’s very important for our VVIP operatives to adjust and adapt to such situations,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Nyakikuru made the remarks on 18th October 2024 at the Very Very Important Persons Training School Sera Kasenyi (VVIPTS-SK) while presiding over the pass out of trainee officers who underwent the VVIP commander’s planning course.

The SFC Deputy Commander also congratulated the officers for successfully finishing their course on VVIP protection.

“You are serving as soldiers protecting the President, but you had not done this course before, so this course propels you to the domain of protecting the VVIP. So, I congratulate you,” Brig Gen. Nyakikuru said.

“I was very much impressed by your briefing, your shooting abilities were impressive too, especially having known that you did it within ten weeks. This shows why UPDF recruited you, the graduates, your level of consumption of material is especially high.”

He further thanked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Commander in Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for his wise leadership that has seen the army grow into a force to reckon with.

“You are a force multiplier; you have come at the time when we need you most. We have been lacking commanders like you who are highly educated. I have no doubt with your level of education and the level of seeing things, you will do a very good job,” he said.

“I want to thank the training team headed by the commandant, Maj. Samson Mucunguzi, you did a great job to train people within ten weeks and perform the way they have performed in the range ground and briefing room. Kudos to you although It’s never the best until it’s really the best.”

The Commander 1 Special Force Group (1SFG), Col. John Bosco Asinguza also congratulated the officers upon achieving the milestone.

“Today we gather here to celebrate another significant milestone in the journey of our dedicated officers of the SFC who have completed the VVIP commander’s planning course,” he said.

“This achievement does not only reflect your commitment to excellence but also underscores the vital role you play in ensuring the safety and security of our Commander-In-Chief, the President of the Republic of Uganda, his guests and our motherland Uganda.”

Col. Asinguza informed the officers that they should use the knowledge and skills acquired to anticipate and mitigate potential threats to VIPs and to the nation at large.

“As you step forward to your duties, you carry with you the weight of responsibilities and honour to serve our great nation with values of integrity, vigilance, resilience and patriotism.”

He also lauded the SFC leadership for the continued guidance and modernisation of training, equipping the SFC personnel so as to ably contain evolving threats to Uganda.

The Commander 3 Special Force Group, Col Wilson Bagonza also thanked CDF and UPDF leadership for initiating such training.

He implored the trainees to be disciplined otherwise they run the risk of having their expertise put to waste.

The Commandant of VVIPTS-SK, Maj. Samson Mucunguzi was pleased to present 148 officers for pass out.

He said the officers had been on training for the last 10 weeks from 12th August 2024 to 18th October 2024. This cohort had 20 female officers and 128 male officers.

The commandant revealed that the VVIP commander’s planning course was intended to equip the officers with advanced leadership, operational and management skills to be used during management of VIP protection operations.

He added that the course covered among others; operational planning, leadership, counterterrorism, skills at arms, military law, financial literacy and tactical combat.

Maj. Mucunguzi further thanked the Director of Training and Doctrine, Lt Col. Micki Lokut for his tireless support and guidance to the school.

The best performing students were awarded for excelling in different fields. The best overall student was 2Lt. Isaac Mango, best in class, was 2Lt. Onesmus Aruho, best in leadership was Lt. Umaru Letaro and the overall best female officer was 2Lt. Paulina Nabonge.

The function was also attended by Commanding Officers, Commandants, senior and Junior officers.