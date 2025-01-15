The presidency is seeking Shs10 billion for procurement of new vehicles to replace an aging fleet. According to Immaculate Namara, an Assistant Commissioner in the Office of the President, there is need for increased funding to address critical challenges facing the State House. Appearing before the Committee on Presidential Affairs on Tuesday, 13 January 2025, Namara outlined the pressing need for Shs10 billion to ensure efficient transport and cater for the growing demands of the President’s office.

“State House requires an additional Shs6 billion to replace the aging vehicles and ensure the fleet is roadworthy. Only Shs4 billion has been allocated for transport equipment, leaving a significant funding gap. This shortfall affects the President and Vice President’s ability to carry out mobilisation activities, particularly during the upcoming election season,” Namara said. She highlighted that the aging fleet has led to frequent breakdowns, escalating maintenance costs, and reduced efficiency. “The vehicles we rely on are outdated and unreliable. With the election season ahead, dependable transport is crucial to ensure State House activities are effectively executed,” she said. The State House officials led by Comptroller, Jane Barekye presented the overall budget proposal of Shs399 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year. They noted that new presidential units created annually have added further financial strain.

They noted that the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit and others require an additional Shs3 billion for salaries and gratuities.“However, as you may have noticed, we already have a supplementary budget for this financial year. This supplementary has not been included in the indicative budget, so that requirement still remains at Shs4.626 billion,” Barekye said. In addition to transport challenges, Namara emphasised the importance of fulfilling longstanding presidential pledges.“It is upon us to act decisively and address these backlogs. Clearing pledges dating back to 2013 and 2014 would enhance public trust and effectiveness in service delivery,” she said. Members of the committee expressed concern over the operational constraints and stressed the importance of utilising the requested funds well.Iki Iki County MP, Hon. Robert Kasolo questioned the relevance of the numerous units created and their use of taxpayers’ money. “Despite all this funding we are putting into our budgets to fight corruption in Uganda, are we really making progress, or should we declare that we are defeated?” he asked.