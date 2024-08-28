A law that will regulate the operations of technologists and technicians, has been mooted for consideration by Parliament.

The Bill was tabled by the State Minister for Works and Transport, Hon. Musa Ecweru during the first day of the regional plenary sittings in Gulu City on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

The Bill seeks to repeal the existing Engineers Registration Act, as well as to establish the Uganda Institution of Engineering Professionals that will provide for the regulation and licensing of other professionals in the industry, apart from engineers.

The Bill will also provide for a code of ethics for engineering professionals and provide for a mechanism for inquiry into the conduct of an engineering professional who contravenes the code of ethics.

"The Engineers Registration Act Cap.271 regulates aspects of engineers only and does not provide for the regulation of other engineering professionals. There is need to regulate the technologists and engineers who are the other cadres of engineering professionals," reads the Bill in part.

While presiding over the plenary sitting, the Speaker, Anita Among, referred the Bill to the Committee on Physical Infrastructure for further processing, with a report expected to be given to the House for consideration and approval.

Rule 129(2) of the Rules of Procedure states that, 'The Committee shall examine the Bill in detail and make all such inquiries in relation to it as the Committee considers expedient or necessary and report to the House within 45 days from the date the Bill is referred to the Committee.'