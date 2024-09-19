Fast-tracking the joint border demarcation with South Sudan will address the ongoing security challenges in the Karamoja region, MPs on the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs have recommended.

The recommendation is part of several others contained in the committee's report on the security situation in the districts of Moroto, Kaabong, and Abim, which was presented during a plenary session chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa on Wednesday, 18 September 2024.

The committee’s deputy chairperson, Hon. Linos Ngompek, presented the report and stressed that the unresolved border dispute between Uganda and South Sudan poses a serious threat to the security of the Karamoja region.

“The committee’s findings highlight the urgent need for resolving territorial conflicts with South Sudan,” Ngompek, also the Kibanda North County MP, said.

The report further revealed that tensions surrounding the border dispute have negatively affected the socio-economic well-being of local communities.

“The Government must expedite the joint border demarcation to preserve Uganda’s territorial integrity and curb security threats posed by the South Sudanese armed forces,” he added.

The committee also highlighted the need for strengthened security infrastructure, recommending the installation of a UPDF brigade in Kaabong, the construction of additional security roads, and efforts to ensure pastoralist communities can access water during droughts.

To promote long-term peace, the committee advocated for continued government support for peace dialogues in Karamoja and skilling programmes for the Karachuna youth. They also recommended allocating funds for desilting the Morungole and Longoromit dams, crucial for water access and reducing conflict over grazing land.

The UPDF Representative in Parliament, Gen. Peter Elwelu, responded to the committee’s report that the security in Karamoja was reinforced.

Elwelu, a former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, assured the MPs and the people of Karamoja that security concerns are a priority to the nation and will be addressed.

While the UPDF launched the Usalama Kwa Wote campaign in 2019 to stabilise the Karamoja region through cattle raider pursuit, criminal disarmament, and livestock recovery, internal thefts continue to plague areas like Acholi, Lango, Teso, Bugisu, and Sebei. Between May 2023 and August 2024, the UPDF’s 5th Infantry Brigade recovered 923 stolen cattle, although 214 remain unaccounted for.

Additionally, the Uganda Wildlife Authority was urged to curb poaching and address the issue of stray animals from Kidepo Valley National Park, which have endangered both lives and property in surrounding areas.