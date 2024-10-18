Following the muddle over ownership of the Uganda National Kiswahili Council Bill, 2023, Cabinet will at its next meeting disclose which ministry will own the Bill.

The revelation by the Government Chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, followed a standoff between the Minister of State for Education and Sports (Sports) Hon. Peter Ogwang, after he requested the Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Disability Affairs) Hon. Hellen Asamo, to withdraw the proposed law.

However, Asamo declined to withdraw the Bill, saying that the gender ministry had not been consulted over the matter.

“I have been taken unaware because I was not part of the discussion so I would beg that I take back the report to the minister so that next week, I will deliver the message and the Bill is withdrawn officially,” she said.

During plenary sitting on Thursday, 17 October 2024, Ogwang said that he consulted within the education ministry and it was agreed that his ministry had the central role of promotion of languages, of which Kiswahili is one of the languages.

“The Ministry of Education and Sports requests that this Bill be withdrawn by the Ministry responsible for Gender, despite going through Cabinet; then we will work within government to see how this matter can be brought back to the House,” Ogwang said.

Following the confusion on the Floor of the House, Obua said: “In these circumstances, I would request that you give us time as government to harmonise in Cabinet. We can give a definite position whether it is gender proceeding or education as recommended by Parliament.”

Speaker Anita Among agreed to Obua’s request but warned that if the two ministries fail to agree, Parliament will decide on the matter.

“If you do not come with a harmonised position, we shall take over your power as a House,” she said.

The object of the Bill is to provide for the establishment of the Uganda National Kiswahili Council, its functions, its linkage with local governments and its funds, among others, after Article 6(2) of the Constitution made Kiswahili the second official language of Uganda.

The Bill hit a snag, for the second time during the Second Reading last week after lawmakers questioned the ownership of the Bill and the need for a Kiswahili Council, compelling the Speaker to guide the two ministries to harmonise their positions.