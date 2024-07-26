Members of Parliament have eulogised the late Hon. Simon Peter Aleper and described him as a rock that was unshakable and a uniting factor for Karamoja and Uganda.

During a special sitting on Thursday, 25 July 2024, the MPs, through a motion tabled by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja remembered Aleper as a patriot and instrumental figure in the economic development and social progress of Karamoja region and the nation at large.

“Aleper boldly spoke against programmes that disrupted the productivity of the region and vehemently supported those that improved the welfare of his people,” Nabbanja said.

The late Hon. Aleper served in the 9th Parliament as the MP for Moroto Municipality. He was a member of the ruling party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Vice Chairperson, Karamoja Region.

Aleper died on the morning of Tuesday, 23 July 2024 after his car was involved in an accident along the Tirinyi Highway while travelling to Kampala for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party CEC meeting.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa noted the late’s effort in bringing development to the Karamoja region when he worked tirelessly to take Karimojong children off the streets in the capital, Kampala.

“He had reached his prime. In football, when a player reaches around 25 years, you have reached the prime. Hon. Aleper had reached his prime age of making very focal contribution to the country’s development,” Tayebwa said.

The Vice-President, H.E. Jessica Alupo, described Aleper as a person who believed that all Ugandans were entitled to government programmes without discrimination.

“He believed in the principal of the NRM, of nationalism, and rising to serve at the level of the Central Executive Committee means that he was an accomplished NRM leader,” she said.

Hon. Peter Lokeris, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, praised the late for contributing to the development of the region and being consultative all of his lifetime.

Similarly, Hon. Francis Adome, the MP for Moroto Municipality appreciated government for recognising the deceased who he fondly called “Rock”.

Prior to the sitting, Speaker Anita Among and other mourners paid their respects to the late Aleper, whose casket lay in state at the foyer.