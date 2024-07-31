With the support of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the equipment and machinery needed by the fishermen’s cooperative in Niger were provided, and renovation work was carried out in the cooperative’s building.

In Niger, where agriculture and animal husbandry play a crucial role in the country’s economy, strengthening modern integrated production facilities has become a state policy. However, progress in this area is being impeded by the country’s political, economic and security challenges. Freshwater fisheries projects initiated by the Niger Ministry of Hydraulics, Sanitation and Environment lack sufficient support.

TİKA launched a support project for the Tcharga Fisheries Cooperative under the “Guichet Unique 3A” concept to address the needs of the fish farms managed by the Niger Ministry of Hydraulics, Sanitation and Environment in and around the capital, Niamey.

The cooperative’s center in Niamey has been outfitted with essential production and training equipment following maintenance, repair and renovation work. In addition to a water well and tank powered by solar energy, the center is equipped with portable pools, generators, air pumps, oxygen distribution systems and various other pieces of equipment.

Additionally, a classroom for ongoing training in fishing activities has also been established.

The opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for the renovated center was attended by Özgür Çınar, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye in Niamey; Alassane Makadassou, Secretary General of the Ministry of Hydraulics, Sanitation and Environment of Niger; Tanju Polat, TİKA’s Coordinator in Niamey, and other officials.

The project aims to enhance both the production and consumption of fish, which is commonly eaten in Niger and plays a significant role in the cultural tradition of hospitality. It seeks to increase the country’s animal production capacity and diversify income opportunities.