Fishing equipment was distributed to local fishermen through the Ministry of Youth Affairs of Sierra Leone and the Sierra Leone Artisanal Fishermen Union, which serves the community.

Illegal fishing in Sierra Leone’s waters, which are home to many fish species, leads to a loss of around USD 25 million to the country’s economy annually. To support the government’s programs aimed at preventing poaching and empowering youth, various equipment was provided for use in ministry-owned boats and for coastal fishing.

The fishing sector, which generates an economy of USD 735 million, accounts for 12% of Sierra Leone’s gross domestic product and employs around 600,000 people—approximately 15% of the population. In the country where 200,000 people are directly involved in fishing, artisanal methods are predominantly used. With the materials provided, fishermen were able to adopt more modern techniques. Following TİKA’s support, approximately 5-6 tons of fish are caught weekly during the fishing season.

Mohamed Orman Bangura, the Minister of Youth Affairs of Sierra Leone, acknowledged TİKA’s ongoing efforts for the youth in Sierra Leone, noting that these contributions have been recognized and appreciated across various platforms. He also thanked the Turkish Embassy in Freetown, TİKA’s Guinea Office and everyone involved in providing the support.