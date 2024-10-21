Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) organized a two-week sewing training program for people with disabilities at the Tlamelong Rehabilitation Center, run by the Botswana Red Cross Society.

Previously, TİKA had supplied the center’s sewing workshop with nine sewing machines and three overlock machines. As part of the project, a two-week training program was launched, along with the provision of fabrics and necessary equipment to support the center’s activities.

The training program was inaugurated with a ceremony attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Gaborone, Ahmet İdem Akay; TİKA’s Coordinator in Pretoria, Abdulkadir Abukan; Secretary General of the Botswana Red Cross Society, Kutlwano Mukokomani, board members, instructors and students from the Tlamelong Rehabilitation Center, as well as representatives from Botswana TV and various newspapers.

In his speech, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Gaborone, Ahmet İdem Akay, highlighted the projects that TİKA had previously implemented in the country and affirmed that Türkiye would continue supporting the development of Botswana.

Speaking at the opening, TİKA’s Coordinator in Pretoria, Abdulkadir Abukan highlighted various vocational training programs and projects TİKA has implemented for people with disabilities in the region, noting that the agency’s activities in Botswana have intensified each year.

Botswana Red Cross Society Secretary General Kutlwano Mukokomani discussed the efforts of the Tlamelong Rehabilitation Center to support the rehabilitation of disabled individuals. He also acknowledged past contributions and expressed his gratitude to TİKA for its continued support.

After the speeches, the training area was inaugurated, new fabrics and equipment were delivered and the training program commenced.