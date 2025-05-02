Turkey is making bold strides in expanding its energy footprint, with a series of strategic moves aimed at securing long-term energy resources and boosting its global influence. The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), the country’s state-owned energy giant, is set to launch oil and gas exploration projects in Libya, aligning with Turkey’s broader strategy to diversify its energy supplies and tap into Africa’s vast resources. Turkey, which currently imports over 90% of its energy, is actively working to reduce its energy import bill by tapping into new domestic and international resources – making markets like Libya a key part of its long-term energy security agenda.

Turkey’s energy diplomacy is also gaining momentum in other parts of Africa, with recent agreements signed in Somalia and Senegal. As Africa continues to build stronger energy ties with G20 nations, Turkey is positioning itself as a reliable partner and growing pillar of energy security. The upcoming African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies, set to take place in Cape Town later this year, offers a key platform for Turkey to expand its engagement with African energy markets and foster collaboration on exploration, infrastructure and investment.

Turkey and Somalia Deepen Energy Cooperation

Earlier this month, Turkey and Somalia signed a new hydrocarbon exploration and production agreement covering 16,000 km² of onshore territory. Under the deal, TPAO will conduct 2D and 3D seismic studies across three blocks, followed by drilling activities based on the findings. Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, has described the agreement as a strategic milestone in bilateral cooperation, building on a previous offshore production-sharing agreement signed last year.

In addition, seismic activities in Somalia’s maritime zones are underway, with Turkey’s Oruç Reis vessel having completed 78% of a 3D seismic survey over 15,000 km². The survey is expected to conclude by May 2025, after which drilling decisions will follow. Turkey is also eyeing cooperation in the mining sector, and further collaboration will be discussed at a Natural Resources Summit in Istanbul next month.

Energy Diplomacy Extends to West Africa

Last October, Turkey signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Senegal to cooperate on oil and gas exploration, production and trade. The agreement, signed during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, includes Turkish participation in both onshore and offshore seismic surveys and extends to renewable energy, critical minerals and rare earths. This deal follows similar agreements with Somalia and Niger, as Ankara strengthens its energy ties across the continent.

Ankara’s Growing Influence Across Africa

Through these initiatives, Turkey is positioning itself as a leading partner to Africa, distinguishing itself from traditional Western powers by prioritizing co-development and mutual benefit. Under President Erdoğan, Turkey has quadrupled its diplomatic presence on the continent, expanded defense cooperation with countries including Somalia, Libya, Nigeria and Ethiopia, and boosted trade through major infrastructure investments. In 2023 alone, Turkish contractors completed $85.5 billion worth of projects across Africa. Turkish Airlines now serves 62 destinations on the continent, including Mogadishu, where Turkey has played a pivotal role in rebuilding the capital’s airport.

AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, will serve as a valuable platform for Turkey to strengthen its energy partnerships across the continent. The event convenes African producers, global investors and policymakers to drive new deals and shape Africa’s energy future. As Turkey expands its engagement with African energy markets, AEW 2025 is expected to be a pivotal venue for forging partnerships, launching projects and advancing long-term collaboration.

