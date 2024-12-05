APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and PR consultancy firm is proud to announce Tracy Walakira's appointment as the company’s first Culture Ambassador, coinciding with her 10th anniversary with the company. This newly created role reflects her dedication to APO Group’s ethos and a proven commitment to nurturing a positive organisational culture.

As an Account Director in the PR and Strategic Communications division, Tracy has been instrumental in some of APO Group’s most successful PR campaigns for high-profile clients in various industries across the African continent and beyond. Her strategic vision has played a key role in promoting narratives that spotlight Africa’s positive stories.

Reflecting on her journey, Tracy said, “Celebrating my 10th anniversary at APO Group is both humbling and exciting. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities to grow personally and professionally and contribute to this amazing company. My new role as Culture Ambassador is a true honour, and I’m thrilled to play a leading role in fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and collaboration. Together, we’ve built something special at APO Group, and I look forward to contributing to its growth as a leader and an advocate for our people and values.”

As Culture Ambassador, Tracy will steer efforts to embed APO Group’s core values of excellence, accountability, collaboration, diversity, and agility across the fully remote company.

APO Group’s Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, commented, “On behalf of APO Group, I congratulate Tracy on this long-service milestone and for always giving her best to her clients and colleagues. In addition, her well-deserved appointment as Culture Ambassador reflects both her exceptional leadership and our commitment to nurturing a workplace that celebrates diversity, collaboration, and professional growth.”

Since joining APO Group in 2014, Tracy has gained experience in all aspects of public relations, contributing significantly to the company’s standing as an industry leader. In recognition of her outstanding client contributions, she received the Jack Ma Foundation’s inaugural ABH 100 Award in 2023, which acknowledges individuals who have supported Africa’s Business Heroes’ (ABH) pan-African initiative over its five editions. ABH highlighted that these 100 outstanding individuals have played a pivotal role in propelling the initiative to new heights through their unwavering dedication to growing the African start-up ecosystem. This recognition is a testament to Tracy’s work over the past ten years and her ongoing passion for supporting Africa’s positive stories and growth through pan-African PR at APO Group.

“The past ten years have been an incredible journey, and I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the most inspiring clients and colleagues. APO Group is a truly unique organisation and our shared commitment to shaping Africa's narrative with passion and purpose drives everything we do. None of this would have been possible without the support of my family, the trust of our remarkable clients, and our amazing media partners. I’m especially grateful to my team and APO Group for empowering me to lead, inspire, and serve as an ambassador for our company’s culture,” added Tracy.

“Tracy’s ten years at APO Group is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and a shared vision for excellence. Being named Culture Ambassador is a recognition of her unwavering dedication to building a workplace that thrives on collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation. This milestone reflects the very essence of our values and the culture we strive to nurture every day – one that empowers our people to grow, excel, and lead with purpose. Tracy’s journey is an inspiration to all of us at APO Group, and we are excited to see her continue to shape and elevate our culture to even greater heights,” concluded Rania El Rafie, Vice President of PR and Strategic Communications.