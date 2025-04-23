The Department of Tourism and its entity, South African Tourism (SAT), appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Tourism yesterday to present their annual performance plans for the 2025/26 financial year and their strategic plans for 2025–2030, which aim to situate South Africa as a preferred and competitive tourism destination regionally, continentally and globally.

The department assured the committee that, unlike before, its strategy is aligned to the government’s Medium-Term Development Plan and will have the capacity to deliver the strategy as planned.

The department said it provides small, medium and micro enterprises in the sector with financial and non-financial capabilities required for them to become financially literate. It also helps these enterprises to develop business plans, market their products and run their businesses profitably while using digital technology to bring about transformation, inclusivity and beneficiation of youth, women and people living with disabilities in the tourism sector.

The committee Chairperson, Ms Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, told the department to brief the committee on the partnership model it has with critical stakeholders and how it intends to use its marketing budget to leverage these partnerships and synergies to enhance its tourism assets, products and services. The briefing must also include a timeline on when it intends to implement its digital transformation strategy.

Ms Mnganga-Gcabashe also urged the department to set clear guidelines and milestones on when it intends to present the Tourism Amendment Act before the committee and when it will be introduced as an act of law.

In its presentation, SAT stated that its 2025–2030 strategic mission is to enhance South Africa’s profile as leading regional, continental and global tourism destination. This it will achieve by ensuring that its platforms provide a high quality and inclusive visitor experience, while ensuring organisational excellence and a high-performance culture along with knowledge-driven marketing and quality assurance strategies.

Ms Mnganga-Gcabashe reiterated that digital marketing should be at the core of SAT’s marketing strategy given its unparallel reach in disseminating tourism products and assets regionally, continentally and globally.