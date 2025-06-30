The West African Development Bank (BOAD) (www.BOAD.org) has achieved a major milestone in strengthening its governance by securing professional certification for its Internal Audit function from the French Institute of Audit and Internal Control (IFACI).

This certification, formalized under Certificate No. IFACI/2025/0227r, issued on February 27, 2025 and valid through February 28, 2028, attests to the organizational maturity of BOAD’s Internal Audit function and its ability to deliver tangible value to the Bank’s overall performance and governance. It also reinforces BOAD’s credibility with its technical and financial partners by demonstrating the Bank’s commitment to upholding the highest international standards.

With this achievement, BOAD becomes the first Multilateral Development Bank to receive this international certification, underscoring its leadership in adopting international best practices in internal audit.

Mr. Serge Ekue, President of BOAD, welcomed this accomplishment and extended his congratulations to the Internal Audit team and all Bank staff for their dedication and professionalism. He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to its core values: integrity, agility, collaboration, social responsibility, excellence, and professionalism.

“Securing this quality certification is a key milestone in the maturity of our Internal Audit function and its ability to act as a true driver of added value for the Bank’s governance and overall performance,” declared Mr. Ekue.

This achievement is fully aligned with the objectives of BOAD’s Strategic Plan DJOLIBA, which seeks to position the Bank as a leading institution in sustainable development across West Africa.