Today, President Joseph R. Biden announced that the United States is providing more than $1 billion in additional humanitarian assistance to address food insecurity and other urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and affected communities in 31 African countries. This funding, announced during President Biden’s visit to Angola, includes nearly $823 million through USAID – of which more than $202 million is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation – and nearly $186 million through the U.S. Department of State.

At the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit in 2022, President Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to our African partners to accelerate progress toward achieving food security, including addressing the immediate and acute food insecurity crisis through humanitarian assistance. Africa is the region with the largest percentage of the population facing hunger. According to the UN, one in five Africans – almost 300 million people – faced hunger in 2023, and the number of people facing acute food insecurity and malnutrition continues to rise. Armed conflict, extreme weather events, natural disasters, and other emergencies are driving humanitarian needs across the continent and requiring humanitarian assistance to save lives and alleviate suffering among the most vulnerable. Today’s announcement, yet again, demonstrates our firm commitment to stand alongside our African partners and people across the continent in addressing the challenge of food insecurity.

With this additional assistance, including funding from the bipartisan National Security Supplemental U.S. humanitarian partners are providing life-saving assistance and vital programs for people at risk of exploitation and abuse, including refugees, IDPs, and affected communities. Additionally, implementing partners are providing emergency health care and water, sanitation, and hygiene services to help prevent the transmission of infectious diseases among the most vulnerable people affected by acute food insecurity and malnutrition. This funding will also assist affected populations to meet other essential needs, such as protection, mental health, education, and shelter. With the Commodity Credit Corporation funding, USAID is purchasing, shipping, and distributing U.S. agricultural commodities from American farmers to provide life-saving food assistance for food-insecure populations in East and Central Africa.

The United States has long supported communities in need of food aid and other lifesaving humanitarian assistance across Africa and intends to continue this support and continues to urge other donors to step up in this time of historic need. In Fiscal Year 2024, the United States provided nearly $6.6 billion in humanitarian assistance across sub-Saharan Africa, but much more must be done by the entire international donor community to address critical and increasing needs.