1. Japan will dispatch 23 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) personnel and 1 liaison and coordinator from the Secretariat of the International Peace Cooperation Headquarters, Cabinet Office to train engineering personnel in Africa for the operation of heavy engineering equipment (HEE) in the training of trainers course to be conducted in the Republic of Kenya from Augst 5 to September 13 under the UN Triangular Partnership Programme (TPP), a framework to support capacity building of UN peacekeepers, organized by the UN Department of Operational Support.
2. This training is intended to enable engineering personnel in Kenya and the surrounding regions as trainers to acquire knowledge and skills necessary to develop infrastructure and camps, etc. in UN peacekeeping operations. The graduates of this training are expected to contribute to the swift and smooth implementation of missions’ activities in their countries by training their own engineering personnel who will be deployed to PKO missions.
(Reference1)UN Triangular Partnership Programme (TPP)
TPP is a framework in which the UN, supporting member states and troop-contributing countries cooperate to support capacity building of UN peacekeepers. At the First Leaders’ Summit on Peacekeeping held at the UN Headquarters in 2014, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his support for rapid deployment, which led to the establishment of TPP.
Since then, Japan has been taking a leading role in promoting this framework by dispatching instructors to training in fields such as engineering and medical care.
Since 2015, Japan has conducted a total of 10 training sessions targeting African countries and trained 312 personnel from eight countries. Since 2018, Japan has conducted a total of 5 training sessions targeting Asian and its neighboring countries and trained 95 personnel from ten countries.
This will be the eleventh training session in Africa. The previous training session was held in Kenya from January to March in 2022.
- Period of the course: Augst 5 to September 13, 2024
- Duty station: Kenya Humanitarian Peace Support School(HPSS), Nairobi
- Trainer team: 24 personnel led by JGSDF LTC SAKUMA Shinobu
- Content: Training the trainers from countries in Kenya and surrounding region on the operation and maintenance of HEE