UK announces a major aid increase of £113 million for people in Sudan and those who have fled to neighbouring countries

Foreign Secretary will call for the Adre border crossing to remain open indefinitely and for immediate action to end the violence

Draft UN Security Council resolution introduced to push for the protection of civilians and an unrestricted passage of aid.

Today [Sunday 17 November] the UK has announced an aid package which will support more than one million people affected by the devastating war in Sudan, providing vital aid for those in need.

The new £113 million aid package, which doubles the UK’s aid commitment to Sudan and the region this year, will assist over 600,000 people in Sudan and 700,000 people in neighbouring countries who have fled the conflict, including Chad and South Sudan.

During the Foreign Secretary’s visit to the United Nations Security Council tomorrow [Monday 18 November], he will call on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to keep the vital Adre border crossing open indefinitely and for the removal of restrictions, which have limited the amount of aid coming through it. The Foreign Secretary will also call for the SAF and Rapid Support Forces to stop blocking aid convoys.

After 18 months of violent conflict, Sudan is facing the worst humanitarian crisis of the decade, with over 500,000 people in Darfur in famine conditions. Over 11 million people are displaced, 25 million are in desperate need of aid, and famine is likely to spread.

The new funding package announced today will support UN and NGO partners in providing food, cash, shelter, medical assistance, water and sanitation.

Not only is this aid vitally needed, but it will also help people to stay within their home region so they can return to their homes when conditions allow.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

"The brutal conflict in Sudan has caused unimaginable suffering. The people of Sudan need more aid, which is why the UK is helping to provide much-needed food, shelter and education for the most vulnerable."

"But we cannot deliver aid without access. Starvation must not be used as a weapon of war and we can only stop this famine if every border crossing and route is open, accessible and safe."

"As the lead on Sudan in the UN Security Council, I will be using the UK’s Presidency on Monday to press for a resolution that ensures the protection of civilians and an unrestricted passage of aid."

"The UK will never forget Sudan."

At the UN, the Foreign Secretary will bring together international partners to lead a discussion on steps to push the warring parties to remove obstacles to humanitarian access.

Humanitarian workers face significant challenges delivering aid to those most in need with instances of aid workers killed, access being blocked by the warring parties, and UN workers unable to move freely. The Adre border crossing re-opened in August and offers a vital lifeline to allow aid to be delivered from Chad into Darfur.

The Minister of State for Development Anneliese Dodds said:

"During my visit to South Sudan in August, I saw first-hand the heart-breaking impact the violence is having on those fleeing the conflict."

"The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is worsening. Famine and disease are spreading, and by next year, many more will be in desperate need of aid."

"We have to prevent further suffering by acting now. Support announced today will reach over a million people, providing food for some of those most in need and will assist neighbouring countries to continue hosting refugees."

The UK has also introduced a new UN Security Council resolution which will pressure the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to protect civilians, deliver a ceasefire and allow the safe passage of aid.

On 22 August, the UK Minister for Development, Anneliese Dodds, announced £15 million to support those fleeing violence in Sudan, including those displaced to South Sudan and Chad.

