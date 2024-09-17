On 9 - 13 September 2024, Thailand hosted the 1st Plenary of the 62nd Annual Session of the Asian-African Consultative Organization (AALCO) held at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Hotel in Bangkok whereby Mrs. Suphanvasa Chotikajan Tang, Director-General of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, was elected as President of the Meeting. The Annual Session was attended by more than 300 participants, including representatives from 39 Member States and 7 international organizations.

​Throughout the Session, members discussed 9 important and urgent legal issues at the regional and global levels, including the work of the International Law Commission (ILC) at its 75th Session, climate change, law of the sea, the question of Palestine, violent extremism and terrorism, international trade and investment law, cyberspace laws, and space laws. Seven ILC members also took part in the Session, including Dr. Vilawan Mangklatanakul, Ambassador of Thailand to Vienna, Prof. Phoebe Okowa, Prof. Masahiko Asada, and Dr. Hong Thao Nguyen.

​The Annual Session also saw the adoption of “Krungthep Declaration,” which reaffirms Member States’ commitment to the principles and purposes of AALCO by strengthening cooperation in addressing global challenges through existing international legal fora, ensuring adequate representation of Asian and African countries in international legal bodies, engaging with youth to develop international law particularly on emerging international legal issues which would affect future generations, as well as reiterating the importance of encouraging more Asian and African States to participate in AALCO as Member States.