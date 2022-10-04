When business environment in Kenya is back on track after a peaceful transition of power to the new Government, it is timely for Thai private sector to explore greater opportunity in both trade and investment in Kenya.

In September 2022, three delegations in three main business sectors, construction materials, food industry and auto parts, from Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd., Thai President Foods and CM Tech Trading Co.td., visited Kenya to explore Kenya and Eastern African market for their products and also held fruitful meetings with their potential local partners.

On this occasion, Ms.Sasirit Tangulrat, Ambassador of Thailand to Kenya, hosted a dinner for the Thai delegates at her residence and also shared her views on economic and political situation in Kenya.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi is always committed to promote Thai business in Kenya which is regarded as trading gateway for Thailand to East Africa.