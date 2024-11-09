Following the huge success of the Royal African Society's (https://RoyalAfricanSociety.org/) spectacular Film Africa 2024 festival, (25 October to 3 November 2024), the Society is delighted to announce two further top level events in November 2024.

ROYAL AFRICAN SOCIETY ANNUAL LECTURE, THURSDAY 21 NOVEMBER

The Royal African Society Annual Lecture will be delivered by one of the most respected and transformative global leaders, Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), on Thursday 21 November, at the Sammy Ofer Centre, London Business School, 97-113 Marylebone Road, London NW1 5PT.

This very special event will be hosted by Arunma Oteh, Chairperson of the Royal African Society. She is also a member of the Global Leadership Council of the University of Oxford SAID Business School, and former Treasurer of the World Bank. The event will be moderated by Omar Ben Yedder, Group Publisher and Managing Director of IC Publications Limited and Editor-in-Chief of African Business. Guests will include business leaders, parliamentarians, Ambassadors and High Commissioners, academia, and is open to all those interested in current affairs in Africa.

ROYAL AFRICAN SOCIETY BENEFIT GALA, FRIDAY 22 NOVEMBER

The Royal African Society's Benefit Gala on Friday 22 November will be one of the most exciting and glamorous events in the London social calendar, kicking off the festive season. It will be held at the beautiful and historic headquarters of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Portland Place, London, highlighting the importance of the profession of architects for sustainability in the built environment.

To start the evening, the Royal African Society will host a cocktail and networking event in the RIBA Gallery, 5:30pm – 7:00pm, co-hosted by the UK's All Party Parliamentary Group for Africa, and esteemed partners and friends of the Society Afreximbank, Africa No Filter and

Rolling Stone Africa. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, Parliamentarians, Ambassadors and High Commissioners, academics, and Africa-related organisations in an engaging, dynamic environment, while enjoying Africa-inspired canapés and drinks. Whether you're looking to forge new partnerships or expand your network, this event is designed to inspire and empower you.

The Gala dinner and evening will start at 7pm. The menu has been curated by London's two Michelin star African restaurateurs Ire Hassan-Odukale of IKOYI (https://IKOYILondon.com/) and Adejoke Bakare of CHISHURU (www.CHISHURU.com). The evening's fabulous entertainment will include our headlining act, international superstar Laolu Senbanjo (https://Laolu.NYC/), the esteemed award winning poet Jenny Mitchell (https://apo-opa.co/48KI6Jt), dance performance by the spectacular Ballet Soul (www.BalletSoul.org), and London based legendary London School of Samba (www.LondonSchoolOfSamba.co.uk) and the Master of Ceremonies will be the comedian and influencer Kenny O (https://apo-opa.co/3CmlaEm).

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), will deliver a keynote address on the “Power of Narrative”.

Guests could take home artwork by some of the most recognised and valued artists from the continent and the Diaspora, as well as luxurious experiences such as safaris in Kenya, all available in the silent and live auctions. Sotheby’s will run the live auction, supported by Artsy, who will also manage the silent auction.

During the evening, the Society will award an individual or organisation who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in the below category, with nominations chosen by the public. This award is sponsored by Omenaart Foundation. Established by philanthropist, art collector and entrepreneur Omenaa Mensah, the Foundation spearheads initiatives across art, design, architecture and business. These include the annual Top Charity auction, Europe’s number one event for contemporary art and philanthropy, providing great support for institutions and artists across Africa and Europe.

Outstanding achievements in Philanthropy: Honouring individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to social development, poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, and community empowerment.

Media contact:

Michael Burgess

mb148@soas.ac.uk

About The Royal African Society:

The Royal African Society is a membership organisation dedicated to improving understanding of Africa and promote engagement and investment between Africa and the UK and beyond, across all sectors. The Society uses its flagship events to spotlight Africa’s innovation, talents, diverse cultures, heritages and current affairs to the widest possible audience.

Tickets for RAS Benefit Gala (https://apo-opa.co/4fg41L6)

For more information on the Benefit Gala:

https://Gala.RoyalAfricanSociety.org/