Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) brings the renowned Radisson brand to South Africa's "Mother City" with the rebranding of Park Inn Cape Town Foreshore to Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore. Strategically located just minutes away from the International Convention Centre (CTICC) and the famous Victoria&Alfred Waterfront, Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore marks the Group's third Radisson property in South Africa.

Positioned at the heart of Cape Town's city center, Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore is the perfect destination for travelers visiting South Africa’s oldest city for both business and leisure. The hotel's prime location places it just a stone's throw away from world-renowned tourist attractions and the bustling business district. Following an eight-month renovation, Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore’s120 rooms now boast a fresh and modern decor that creates a relaxing environment for guests, as well as magnificent views of the prominent, Table Mountain and the city center.

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group says, “We are thrilled to debut our rapidly expanding Radisson brand in Cape Town, which marks our third Radisson property in South Africa. With its strategic location nestled among the finest leisure attractions and business addresses and boasting one of the best rooftops in the city, it was a natural choice to refurbish and elevate the hotel to our Radisson brand standards. Radisson is renowned for striking the perfect balance between work and play, and we're confident that our guests will experience nothing but the best during their stay at Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore.”

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed to the newly re-energized reception lobby and foyer. Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore is home to South Africa's first Filini restaurant, following the restaurant’s success at Radisson RED London Heathrow airport. Filini offers a delectable dining experience of fresh, simple, and delicious Italian-style cuisine, from starters to decadent desserts. The restaurant's open-plan kitchen creates a dynamic and interactive dining setting, while the hotel's vibrant Harald's Rooftop Bar&Terrace is the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy uninterrupted views of Table Mountain and the cityscape. The bar and terrace also feature a perfectly positioned plunge pool to complete the hotel’s rooftop experience.

“At Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore, we are dedicated to offering our guests the perfect balance during their stay. Our new offering and amenities will bring added value to the Foreshore area, catering to both business and leisure guests, where from nearby or from abroad. We're excited to welcome back our guests and provide them with an even better experience, thanks to our updated features and added comfort, designed to ensure our guests have a great night's sleep and overall stay,” added Angus Spurr, General Manager.

Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore offers a diverse range of business and meeting amenities to its guests, including versatile meeting and event venues, secure indoor parking, and complimentary access to a state-of-the-art gym. The 125-square-metre meeting space is elegantly designed and can accommodate up to 120 guests theater-style or 140 guests in a cocktail setting, and provide a perfect blend of functionality and sophistication, making them the ideal choice for hosting events and meetings.

Click for here (https://apo-opa.co/4aVeHwk) for more information and to book.

