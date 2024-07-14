The National Initiative for Smart Green Projects held an introductory seminar in Giza as part of a series of seminars and training workshops being conducted in various governorates. The aim is to raise awareness about the initiative's goals, categories, and the criteria for project nomination in the third cycle, for which applications are currently open on the initiative’s website, www.sgg.eg.

During the workshop, Lamia Sameh, Senior Evaluation Officer at the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects at the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, outlined the project evaluation criteria. These include the green component, the smart technological component, economic feasibility and financing capability, scalability and replicability, sustainable impact, and empowerment and equal opportunities. She also highlighted the key stages of the third cycle of the initiative, which will culminate in the selection of 18 winning projects.

Omar Bibars, Project Officer at the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects at the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, discussed the categories of the initiative. He noted that the categories are divided into large-scale projects, medium-sized projects, small local projects (Decent Life), startup projects, non-profit community initiatives and participations, and developmental projects related to women, climate change, and sustainability. He also explained the participation conditions and mechanisms.

Essam Osman, Digital Training Officer at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, explained the concepts of smart projects, smart green projects, and the characteristics that should be present in smart green projects.

Hossam Amin, Head of the Central Department for Greater Cairo at the Ministry of Environment, pointed to green projects and their economic and social dimensions, as well as the efficiency of natural resource use.

Yasmin Sherif, representative of the National Council for Women, highlighted the female winners in the women's category of the initiative's first cycle, pointing to the target categories in the initiative.

Riham Karat, Director of the Non-Financial Services Unit at the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, reviewed the classification of medium, small, and micro projects. She highlighted the pillars of the law governing medium, small, and micro enterprises and the importance of a comprehensive business plan and its components.