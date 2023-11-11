The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, took part, on November 11, 2023 , in the preparatory meeting for the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh scheduled for the same day to discuss the Israeli escalation in Gaza and the action to be taken to face this situation.

The Moroccan delegation to this preparatory meeting led by Mr. Nasser Bourita, includes Morocco's Ambassador to Cairo and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, Mr. Ahmed Tazi, and Moroccan Ambassador to Riyadh and the Kingdom's permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Mustapha Mansouri

Attended by Secretaries General of the Arab League and the OIC, respectively Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, this preparatory meeting focused on the draft resolution which will be submitted to the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, as a unified joint position expressing the Arab and Islamic will regarding the developments in the situation in Gaza.

This meeting was preceded by a series of consultation and coordination meetings between the ministers of the two parties, the Arab League’s Secretariat General, the OIC Secretariat General and the host country (Saudi Arabia), to prepare the ministerial meeting, the Summit and their agenda items.