The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org/) and the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) jointly organized a specialized training program titled “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Fostering the Islamic Financial Industry.” The program took place from 24–28 November 2025, at the AMF headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

This initiative is part of a strategic collaboration between the two institutions, aimed at strengthening the stability and advancement of the Islamic finance industry across their 22 shared member countries.

The program was the first of its kind in the region to integrate artificial intelligence and Islamic finance in a comprehensive manner. The objective was to build the capacity of specialists by deepening their understanding of both the theoretical foundations and practical applications of AI. This is expected to enhance efficiency and innovation within the Islamic financial landscape, while upholding Shari’ah principles and governance requirements.

A total of 32 professionals from central banks and financial institutions across Arab countries participated in the program. The sessions were delivered by professional trainers from IsDBI, Dr. Hilal Houssain and Dr. Mohammed Ayyash.

The agenda covered a range of topics, including the concepts of artificial intelligence, machine learning, neural networks, and big data. Practical applications in Islamic banks were explored, such as risk analysis, financing application evaluation, and fraud detection, with a strong emphasis on aligning these technologies with Shari’ah rulings and governance mechanisms.

Participants also learned about the experience of the first AI Hackathon in Islamic Finance, organized by IsDBI. A key objective of the hackathon was to transform Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) accounting standards from specialized texts into smart digital solutions, thereby supporting Shari’ah compliance and accounting in Islamic financial institutions more efficiently and transparently.

The program further addressed challenges related to data quality, bias, transparency, and interpretability, linking AI ethics to the objectives of Shari’ah and promoting the development of responsible governance frameworks for these technologies. Interactive sessions enabled participants to work in groups to develop real-world cases and examples. They designed six virtual companies in the financial services sector, which were later integrated into two strategic ecosystems. These ecosystems served as practical testing grounds for the proposed ideas and models.

The program concluded by emphasizing the growing role of artificial intelligence in central banks, regulatory bodies, and the broader Islamic financial sector. Participants engaged in interactive activities to outline an initial roadmap for adopting AI in financial and regulatory institutions, promoting innovation and establishing a culture of responsible use in line with regulatory requirements and Shari’ah controls. Certificates of attendance were awarded to all participants at the end of the program.

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/