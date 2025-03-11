The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) has released the 9th edition of its Global Gas Outlook 2050, offering an in-depth analysis of the future of natural gas. A flagship publication in the global energy landscape, this latest edition explores key trends and developments in the natural gas market. Aligning with the ambitions of African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 – the continent’s premier energy event – the report will support global companies and policymakers in navigating the energy trilemma, balancing economic growth, energy demand, supply challenges and evolving market dynamics.

The Global Gas Outlook 2050 was launched on March 10 during a GECF-led webinar, coinciding with a crucial period for Africa’s natural gas industry. Africa’s natural gas reserves account for approximately 6% of global supply, with an expected growth of 15% by 2030. This expansion, while moderate compared to other regions, underscores Africa’s LNG potential, particularly as global gas demand is projected to increase at a CAGR of 1.5% until 2030, with LNG representing approximately 10-15% of that demand. GECF’s participation at AEW 2025 will highlight Africa’s role as a key investment destination in the global natural gas landscape, emphasizing opportunities in infrastructure development and gas monetization.

“The findings of the report confirm our argument that only a diverse energy mix tailored to the specific needs of various regions can balance affordability, security and sustainability,” stated Eng. Mohamed Hamel, GECF Executive Secretary. “We are convinced now more than ever that natural gas is not only a bridge to the future, but an integral part of the future. I would like to emphasize the role of GECF member countries, who play a vital role in meeting the world’s energy needs. Their contributions, by 2050, will meet half of all global natural gas supplies.”

According to the report, global primary energy demand is expected to increase by 18% between 2023 and 2050, with no peak in sight. The global energy mix is diversifying, with natural gas projected to supply 26% of total energy by 2050. As a result, natural gas demand is set to rise steadily, reaching 5.1 trillion cubic meters by 2050 – a 32% increase from 2023 levels. This represents the second-fastest growth rate in energy demand after renewables. Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia are expected to drive nearly 87% of the global natural gas production expansion by 2050.

“The GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050 provides policymakers, investors and stakeholders with valuable insights into the future of global energy markets. Today’s launch comes at a pivotal moment. The energy sector must evolve to meet these evolutions while addressing energy security, sustainability and economic growth. Despite the world’s tremendous progress, energy poverty remains a pressing challenge and natural gas plays a central role in meeting the world’s challenges,” stated Sheik Mishal bin Jabor Al-Thani, GECF Executive Board Member.

The global natural gas trade is undergoing a transformation, with LNG taking center stage. LNG trade is projected to double, reaching 800 million tons by 2050. To support this expansion, cumulative global investments in natural gas are expected to total $11.1 trillion by 2050, with $10.4 trillion allocated to upstream development and $700 billion to downstream infrastructure. Natural gas, when combined with decarbonization technologies such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, provides a viable pathway to a balanced and sustainable energy transition.

According to the outlook, key drivers of natural gas growth include favorable policies, increasing global LNG production and rising demand for power generation. With Africa’s urbanization rate expected to reach 68% by 2030, natural gas is positioned to drive technological innovation, economic growth and regional cooperation. Primary energy demand in Africa is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 0.6% through 2050, accounting for a quarter of the global increase. Notably, Africa is set to lead global natural gas demand growth at a rate of 3% annually – the fastest worldwide.

With over 600 million people across Africa lacking electricity and over 900 million without access to clean cooking solutions, insights from GECF at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will showcase Africa’s vast investment opportunities. As global interest in African hydrocarbons rises, GECF member countries – including Angola, Algeria, Libya, Nigeria, Senegal, Mauritania, Egypt and Mozambique – are well-positioned to drive economic expansion and maximize energy monetization strategies.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy.