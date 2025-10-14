As Angola prepares to showcase its remarkable journey towards becoming a leading player in Africa’s mining and industrial sectors, the nation stands at the cusp of a transformative era. Backed by strong political stability, progressive reforms, and some of the continent’s most abundant mineral resources, Angola is positioning itself as Africa’s next marquee destination for mining investment.

H.E. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas (MIREMPET), emphasizes this momentum: “We are entering a new era of transformation. Through strategic reforms and dynamic partnerships, Angola is committed to ensuring that its mineral wealth fuels industrialization, creates jobs, and fosters long-term prosperity.”

The upcoming Angola International Mining Conference (AIMC 2025), scheduled for 22–23 October at the CCTA Main Conference Hall in Luanda, will serve as the global platform for this unprecedented showcase. Organized by MIREMPET in partnership with Sankofa Advisory Group, VUKA Group, and Bumbar Mining, AIMC 2025 is Angola’s premier event dedicated to mining investment, innovation, and industrial growth.

Under the theme “Driving Investment, Innovation and Industrialisation in Angola’s Mining Sector,” the conference aims to illuminate the vast potential of Angola’s mineral resources as a catalyst for economic diversification and value addition. The launch of the Digital Mining Register during the event will further establish Angola’s commitment to transparency, data accessibility, and a streamlined investment climate.

With just one week remaining, the event is expected to draw over 500 delegates and feature 70 distinguished speakers from government, international investors, and leading mining companies worldwide.

Key sessions will address:

Investment and financing strategies in Angola’s mining sector

Leadership and private sector engagement in mining development

Regulatory frameworks, governance, and risk mitigation

Sustainable logistics, community engagement, and environmental stewardship

Angola’s geological potential and its strategic positioning in global markets

Prominent speakers include:

H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola

Feriel Zerouki, President, World Diamond Council

Tim George, CEO, Pensana Plc

José Manuel Augusto Ganga Júnior, Chairman, ENDIAMA E.P.

Dr. António Pedro, Former UNECA Executive Secretary

Ken Tainton, Executive Director, Rio Tinto

José Miranda, Ivanhoe Mines Country Manager

Rúben Brigolas, Partner, PLMJ Advogados

Verónica Bolton Smith, Executive Director, Critical Minerals Africa Group

Eliana Pereira dos Santos, Country Manager, UN Global Compact Angola

Minister Azevedo affirms: “The opportunities are vast, the framework is in place, and global partnerships are ready to accelerate Angola’s growth trajectory. The countdown to a new chapter in Angola’s mining history has begun."

Meet with leading operators and sponsors including:

CATOCA

ENDIAMA E.P.

SODIAM E.P.

LUE LA

Ivanhoe Mines

Rio Tinto

De Beers

Sonangol

ARNM

Date: 22–23 October 2025

Venue: CCTA Main Conference Hall, Luanda

About AIMC 2025:

Organized by MIREMPET alongside Sankofa Advisory Group and Bumbar Mining, AIMC 2025 positions Angola as a pivotal hub for mining investment, critical minerals, and industrial development, fostering sustainable growth and international partnerships.

