On 21 January, 2025, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya held the Spring Festival Reception for overseas Chinese with the theme of "Embracing the Chinese New Year" and "Chinese New Year, We Are Together". Ambassador Guo Haiyan attended and delivered a speech. 300 participants, including representatives of 20 associations of Chinese community, Chinese-funded enterprises, Chinese staff of the United Nations Office at Nairobi, Chinese media, and Confucius Institutes attended the event.

Amb. Guo reviewed the great achievements of the Chinese modernization, the practice of the major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and the prosperous exchanges and cooperation between China and Kenya in the year 2024. She shared stories of the vibrant development with the"The Governance of China",and encouraged overseas Chineseto jointly implement the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperationand make greater contributions to building a closer China-Kenya community of shared future in the new era.

The participants expressed their willingness to deepen exchanges and cooperation with people from all sectors in Kenya, wishedthe motherland prosperity, and the friendship between China and Kenya last forever.

Amb. Guo gave new year gifts to representatives of the Chinese community in Kenya andwished everyone a happy Spring Festival.