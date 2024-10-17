The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) officially handed over the Kuday Forward Operating Base (FOB) to Somali Security Forces (SSF) in Jubaland State on Wednesday.

Kuday FOB, located in Lower Juba, has been manned by ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) since 2015. It has played a critical role in safeguarding the port city of Kismayo as a strategic buffer zone.

The area was liberated from Al-Shabaab by ATMIS and SSF in 2015, dismantling the group’s operations in southern Somalia.

ATMIS Sector Two Commander Brig. Rashid Seif presided over the handover ceremony attended by senior officials from ATMIS, Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), including ATMIS Military Chief Engineer, Col. Suleiman Ibrahim; Chief of Joint Support Operations Centre (JSOC), Sekou Trawally; SNAF representative, Maj. Sakariye Mohamed Omar; incoming FOB Commander, Maj. Hud Tohwari; outgoing FOB Commander, Maj. Joseph Kamaret and UNSOS Transition Planning Cell representative Santosh Koka.

“This handover demonstrates the Federal Government of Somalia’s capacity and willingness to continue to take over security responsibilities, supported by ATMIS,” said Col. Ibrahim ATMIS Force Headquarters representative.

He also commended the KDF troops for securing Lower Juba and urged the incoming SNAF contingent to remain vigilant and uphold the legacy of their predecessors.

Brig. Seif, ATMIS Sector Two Commander, thanked ATMIS KDF troops for their commitment to peace and Somali-led transition.

“We have engaged in extensive discussions for a long time, planning the exit from Kuday and today we are witnessing the culmination of our efforts. We will ensure a smooth transition moving forward,” said Brig. Seif.

Maj. Omar, SNAF representative, emphasized the importance of collaboration between KDF, SSF and Jubaland Forces against Al-Shabaab in the region.

“Al-Shabaab is an enemy to Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia and every country in Africa and the entire world. We must work together to degrade the threats these enemies pose,” said Maj. Omar.

Maj. Tohwari, the incoming Kuday FOB Commander, signed the handover documents on behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), with Col. Ibrahim and Koka signing for ATMIS and UNSOS, respectively.

The Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Kuday Police Post, Suleiman Abdule Ali, highlighted the cordial relationship with ATMIS KDF troops through civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) projects.

“We are grateful to KDF troops for building two school classrooms, one madrassa, constructing a fish waiting bay, and purchasing a dhow, all of which support the local community,” said Ali.

As part of the handover, UNSOS gifted the SSF with UN-owned equipment, including generators, solar panels, refrigerators and boreholes.

ATMIS has so far transferred six FOBs to SSF and reduced troop numbers by 2,000 as part of the UN and African Union-approved phase three drawdown.

Other FOBs handed over include Bariire, Jowhar Town, Ceel Eglow, Abdalla Birolle and Orahsan.